Monarch hands over road, hospital, flags off Int’l market in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu (Okenwa Ogadagidi), has recorded major developmental strides in Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state, including the construction and asphalting of a 3.2km access road, the foundation laying for an international market, and the establishment of a 20-bed free hospital for the community.

The monarch, who is also a former Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and a Board of Trustees member of the African Traditional Rulers Council (Nigeria chapter), has continued to drive grassroots development through self-funded initiatives.

At the commissioning of the newly completed road, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council, Chinedu Asogwa, who represented Governor Peter Mbah, commended the royal father for his exceptional commitment to community development.

He expressed gratitude for the monarch’s initiative, noting that due approval was obtained from the state government before embarking on the road project.

Asogwa urged well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations, and members of the diaspora to emulate the Igwe’s example by contributing to community development.

The council chairman also encouraged traditional rulers in the area to convene town hall meetings aimed at addressing local challenges and fostering development in alignment with the state government’s agenda.

Speaking during the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Eke Edem-Ani International Market, the President-General of the community, Comrade Obute Chinelo, described Igwe Ogadagidi as a “divine blessing” whose leadership has transformed the fortunes of the kingdom and positioned it for global recognition.

He highlighted that prior to the road project and the market initiative, the monarch had single-handedly built a 20-bed capacity hospital where residents receive free medical care, including surgeries.

Beyond infrastructure, the royal father has also strengthened local security by donating surveillance gadgets and two operational SUVs.

In addition, he sponsored nine indigenes overseas on scholarship, empowered 60 residents with ₦1 million each to start businesses, and previously distributed about 100 motorcycles to youths in the community.

Community leaders noted that a monumental effigy erected at the Eke Edem-Ani market stands as a symbol of honour and recognition of the monarch’s contributions, preserving his legacy for future generations.

Performing the traditional rites for the market’s foundation laying, Igwe Asadu expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and affection shown to him by the people, pledging continued dedication to the development of Edem-Ani.

The colourful event featured cultural displays, including masquerade performances and traditional dances, symbolising a new era of progress for the community. Other dignitaries present included traditional rulers and community leaders from within and beyond Nsukka, who commended the monarch’s visionary leadership.

For a better society

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