Medical experts: How to stay healthy during hot weather

PAUL ADUNWOKE

A heat wave has been described as extreme heat; it is a period of abnormally hot weather, generally, especially in the dry season.

A heat wave or hot weather could last for several days. It has a significant impact on the health of the people, including a rise in heat-related health challenges, which can even lead to deaths if not properly managed.

Heat waves are among the most dangerous of natural hazards, but they rarely receive adequate attention because their death tolls and destruction are not always immediately obvious.

However, it has been observed that in recent times, the weather has been very hot, and population exposure to heat is increasing due to climate change. Globally, extreme temperature events are observed to be increasing in their frequency, duration, and magnitude.

Public health experts have advised that during a heat wave, staying healthy involves proper hydration, avoiding direct sunlight during peak heat hours, wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and using sunscreen.

Dermatologist/Public Health Expert with Botox-Lagos, Aesthetics and Wellness Clinic, Dr. Ngozi Felicia Ibe, said it is also essential to stay indoors in air-conditioned environments when possible and to take cool showers or baths to regulate body temperature. “If you must go outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly.”

She said heatwave could cause heat rashes, adding that heat rashes occur when sweat gets trapped in sweat ducts, leading to inflammation and skin irritation. To avoid heat rashes during a heatwave, she noted people are advised to wear lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton, avoid tight clothing, and keep the skin dry by frequently changing out of sweaty clothes. Using talcum powder or anti-chafing creams can help reduce friction, and staying in cool, air-conditioned spaces also helps prevent overheating.

In terms of preventing heat rashes, she noted that people should keep their skin dry and clean by showering frequently with cool water.

The dermatologist advised on the use of powders or creams to reduce skin friction. “Stay in a cool environment with proper ventilation,” she added.

On how to treat heat rashes, she explained that heat rashes generally clear up on their own, but to treat them, it is important to move to a cooler environment to prevent further sweating by applying cool compresses or taking cool baths to soothe the skin.

She said there is also need to use calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream to reduce itching and inflammation. “Keep the affected area dry and avoid scratching. If rashes persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional for further advice.”

Ibe stated that other ailments caused by heat waves include heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and sunburn.

She said to avoid heat exhaustion, people should stay hydrated, take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Ibe however, said to prevent heatstroke, it is critical to stay cool, hydrate, and avoid exposure to extreme temperatures. Recognize symptoms like confusion, dizziness, and rapid pulse, and seek immediate medical help.

In terms of dehydration, she disclosed that people should drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate the body.

She said in terms of sunburn known as solar erytherma, people should use sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection (SPF 30 or higher), wear protective clothing, and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours from 10:am to 4:pm. “In all cases, staying cool and hydrated are key to preventing heat-related health problems. If symptoms of any of these conditions arise, seek medical attention immediately.”

Similarly, a Public Health Expert, Department of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Dr Alpha Gimba Janjaro, said to stay healthy during a heat wave, it is crucial to manage your exposure to high temperatures.

He said according to the World Health Organization (WHO), people should, stay in the shade or indoors during the hottest parts of the day, usually from 11am to 4pm.

He stated that people should limit physical activities, such as reducing strenuous activities, especially outdoors, during the peak heat hours.

Janjaro explained in Nigeria, health officials also advise wearing hats or using umbrellas and applying sunscreen to avoid heat-related illnesses like sunburn or heatstroke.

He said people should use antiperspirants to keep skin dry and try to avoid sweating excessively as it leads to skin rashes.

He stressed in Nigeria, it is recommended to regularly bathe and apply cooling lotions or creams like aloe vera to manage sweat and skin irritation as it was introduced by (National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA).

He said: “According to International guidelines like those from the Mayo Clinic suggest avoiding very hot environments, while in Nigeria, people often use locally available cooling powders or ointments to prevent rashes (Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC) also give the same instruction in order to stay healthy.”

He said in severe cases, it is advisable to consult a doctor for prescribed treatments for heat rashes, like topical steroids.

“According to the Mayo Clinic, in Nigeria, basic treatments like aloe vera and cooling gels are commonly used as Nigerian Ministry of Health gave it.”

Janjaro said in Nigeria, the NCDC stresses the importance of staying indoors during extreme heat periods and regularly drinking water to prevent dehydration and other heat-related ailments.

He said additionally, people are encouraged to wear protective gear like hats and sunglasses to shield themselves from direct sunlight according NCDC.

Psychiatric Social Worker at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos, Ajetunmobi Temitayo, however, said the problem of increased heat waves is a regional one. She said the challenge is typically experienced in sub–Saharan Africa and is felt more in rapidly expanding urban areas compared to the rural ones.

The social worker said the reasons that have been alluded to this includes overcrowd buildings are built more closely to one another, which will further reduce airflow and the space for green plants/trees, which have the capacity to mop up greenhouse gases.

She said alteration of the natural state of things increased urbanization means that roads, buildings and other infrastructural changes have to displace natural plant and water bodies that basically contribute to cooler weather conditions.

Temitayo noted that the management of heat waves is indeed a sociopolitical issue that can only be best tackled by the government through informed urban and regional planning.

She said for the individual, the main problem of heat waves is that of dehydration.

“According to the National Health Scheme (NHS) of the United Kingdom, the people particularly at risk of dehydration and its adverse effects include babies and infants, the elderly, individuals with long term health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension; and athletes.”

She said according to WebMD.com, specific problems that severe dehydration can cause include heatstroke, seizures, kidney failure, coma, shock, and brain swelling. “Dermatological problems may include increased risk of skin cancer due to the increased exposure to ultraviolet B (UVB) rays especially in vulnerable groups such as albinos, although prolonged exposure is an important factor here.”

She stated that the principle to preventing the problems that occur from dehydration is simply to remain always hydrated. Increase your water intake, the average water daily water requirement for an adult is 3 litres. “During periods of hot weather conditions. It can be increased to 4 litres to 5 litres depending on the exposure to sun-heat and the level of activity.”

Temitayo said the key prevention is to listen to our body and drink water liberally. “There is need for reduction in the intake of caffeinated or intoxicating drinks is also one of the recommended antidotes to the consequences of excessive heat, caffeinated drinks and fizzy drinks increase the osmolality of our blood.”

She noted this means that available water for our routine metabolic processes is apparently reduced. “We must not be deceived by the transient soothing feeling that cold carbonated drinks give to us in hot weather considering the aforementioned”.

She disclosed there is need for increase fruit intake, during hot weather, as many fruits are largely comprised of water. “Fruits like watermelon and cucumber have a water content of as high as 92 per cent of water. Oranges and vegetables like Lettuce are comprised of more than 80 per cent water”.

Furthermore, she said fruits are rich sources of anti-oxidants, which play crucial roles in moping up dangerous chemicals (oxidants) that may be produced due to the elevated metabolic rate that will occur in periods of extreme heat. “Other lifestyle modifications would be to minimize outdoor activities, use hats and sunshades as well as applying sunscreen when going out.”

She explained that special attention and care must be given to babies, elderly and the chronically ill with the aim of helping them to increase the amount of water that is effectively available for their body’s metabolism. “Outdoor activity modification and use of protective gear are also worthy of mention”.

Consultant, Public Health Physician at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos, Dr. Adeleke Kayode, said during hot weather one should drink a lot of water at least 3 litres per day or more. One should be exposed to fresh air as much as possible.

He said health challenges that might caused by exposure to hot weather include heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, kidney injury, among others.

Layode said people should take adequate water, at least 3 liters, exposing themselves to fresh air.

He said: “To take adequate water and if possible, take a shower before sleeping. Ensure adequate ventilation by opening all the windows.”

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