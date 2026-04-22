Hardship: Anglican cleric urges Christian mothers to remain steadfast, shun double standards

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Archdeacon of Onitsha Archdeaconry, Diocese of the Niger, Anambra State, Ven. Edison Okoroigwe has called on Christian women in the country to remain steadfast in faith and uphold godly values despite life’s challenges.

Delivering a sermon at St. Peter’s BCM, Onitsha, to mark the end of the Archdeaconry’s three-day annual Women Conference, Ven. Okoroigwe emphasized that being a child of God did not exempt believers from trials and temptations.

Speaking on the theme, “What Christ in You Can Do for You,” drawn from the Christian Association of Nigeria’s focus on “Demonstrating Christian Concern, Commitment and Care,” he urged participants not to allow difficulties to derail their heavenly pursuit.

The cleric warned against double standards in Christian living, stressing that believers must never support evil or aid injustice.

“Avoid anything that does not give glory to God and strive to be known for good works,” he charged the women.

He further encouraged them to show concern for societal issues, contribute meaningfully to community development, and offer counsel to those going astray, including troubled families.

Ven. Okoroigwe also entreated the Christian mothers to remain committed to God’s service, support those working in the church, and use their God-given resources for the benefit of humanity.

In a 40-page Presidential Address she had earlier presented to the archdeaconry women, the wife of the Archdeacon, Dr Florence Okoroigwe, appealed to the women to ensure that Christ continues to live in them.

Expounding the theme of the conference, “Christ in you, the hope of glory”, the women leader emphasized the need for Christ to always live in the believers.

According to her, “We are encouraged to live a life of continuous fellowship with the Lord through His words, prayers without ceasing, so that we can live guided and victorious Christian life”

She assured that fellowship with God’s words could make life progressive, victorious, happy and joyful, adding, “the word has the power to guide believers out of error”.

Dr Mrs Okoroigwe also challenged women to always attend fellowships and church programmes as well as being real doers and dispensers of the word.

A guest preacher, Ven Onyebuchi Oriobuna, Vicar, St James Anglican Church, Umunya, had much earlier in an exposition reminded Christians how Christ, according to him, reconciled man with God, warning against disappointing God.

He appealed that believers should be ever ready to showcase their Christianity through their lifestyles in order not to fail God.

The venerable regretted what he described as false teachings which he said were prevalent in the contemporary Church, saying that much of the present problems rocking the Church stemed from false teachings.

He therefore warned Christians to be wary not to fall victim to such unchristian and deceptive teachings.

The conference featured Bible study, a seminar, confirmation of Conference Fathers for some members of the archdeaconry and distribution of food items to indigent parishioners.

For a better society

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