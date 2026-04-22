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Gov Okpebholo felicitates Archbishop Akubeze on 20th episcopal anniversary

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Gov Okpebholo felicitates Archbishop Akubeze on 20th episcopal anniversary

by Peter Anayo0105

Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo has congratulated the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, on the occasion of his 20th Episcopal Anniversary on April 22, 2026.

He described the milestone as a testament to Archbishop Akubeze’s enduring commitment to faith, service, and moral leadership.

He noted that since his episcopal consecration in 2006, the Archbishop has demonstrated consistency in pastoral responsibility, institutional growth, and community engagement.

This was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by Dr. Patrick Akhere Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo.

The Governor further acknowledged Archbishop Akubeze’s leadership as pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Uromi and his subsequent appointment as Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin City in 2011, roles in which he has continued to provide spiritual guidance and stability.

According to the Governor, the Archbishop’s episcopal motto, “Ut Testimonium Perhibeam Veritati” — “to bear witness to the truth” — reflects a ministry defined by integrity, discipline, and service to humanity.

He described Archbishop Akubeze as a steady moral voice whose contributions have strengthened social cohesion and inspired many across Edo State and beyond.

Governor Okpebholo joined the Catholic faithful, the Christian community, and well-wishers in celebrating the Archbishop, praying for continued strength, wisdom, and good health in his service to the Church and society.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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