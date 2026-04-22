Edo council boss orders relocation of residents from forest areas

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

In order to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of residents of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, the acting council chairman, Rt. Hon. Sunny Ekpeson, has issued a stern warning, asking all farm settlers living within forest areas to relocate to nearby towns and villages.

He said it is part of his strategic way to strengthen security and improve community accountability.

He gave the order during a large-scale security operation personally led by him across several forest corridors within the local government.

The exercise covered communities stretching from Ivioghomhe through Izotha and Edgbe along the railway axis, extending to Osholo, Emokwemhe and Upland-Iviogbe.

Other affected communities include Igiode and Uzanu, both located within one of the most volatile forest corridors in the area, sharing a boundary with Kogi State.

Speaking during the operation, the chairman emphasized that the measure is not intended to disrupt lawful farming activities but rather to ensure that all residents operate within identifiable and secure community structures.

He noted that isolated habitation in dense forests creates vulnerabilities that could be exploited by criminal elements, posing risks to both settlers and host communities.

“Our responsibility is to protect lives and property,” he stated. “We encourage all genuine farmers and residents to integrate within recognized communities where there is proper oversight and mutual security.

“This approach will help us distinguish lawful occupants from those who may seek to operate outside the law”, he said.

The coordinated operation involved personnel of the Nigerian Army, local security formations and community-based vigilante groups, working in collaboration to comb identified areas and reinforce security presence.

The chairman commended the professionalism of the security agencies and reiterated the council’s commitment to sustained operations aimed at preserving peace.

He further reassured residents that agriculture remains a central pillar of the local economy and will continue to receive the government’s support.

However, he stressed that safety considerations must take precedence, particularly in light of evolving security challenges.

Ekpeson also called on traditional rulers and community leaders to ensure strengthened vigilance and responsible land administration practices, urging them to ensure that land allocations are carefully monitored in the interest of public safety.

He further urged them to collaborate with the appropriate security agencies in the local government to ensure proper profiling of settlers and foreigners in their respective domains for easy accountability and enhanced security in the locale.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the local government, he said that all law-abiding individuals are welcome to live and work in Etsako East, provided they operate within the framework of community accountability and respect for local laws.

The relocation order, he explained, is a proactive measure designed to foster transparency, enhance surveillance, and build stronger, safer communities across the local government area.

For a better society

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