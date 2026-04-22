Don’t allow economic hardship to destroy your families- Abejide

This is because the lawmaker stressed that strong marriages are built on love, understanding and faith in God.

Abejide gave this advice in Abuja on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 50th birthday of his wife, Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, and their 20th wedding anniversary, held at Christ Wisdom Gospel Church, Kubwa.

The lawmaker, who represents Yagba federal constituency of Kogi State, said sustaining a successful marriage requires adherence to core values rooted in love and mutual respect.

“You sustain marriage with love, as it is written in the book of Ephesians Chapter 5 — husbands should love their wives and wives should submit to their husbands. This principle has been working for us,” he said.

He cautioned couples against allowing financial pressures to weaken their homes, urging them to remain steadfast.

Abejide observed that despite widespread complaints about economic challenges, many Nigerians continue to make significant investments.

He said, “My message to Nigerians is: don’t allow hunger and hardship to take away your marriage. Let God be your foundation. When you have God, things will fall into place.

“You see people building houses, they say there is no money. You see estates springing up, people buying vehicles and travelling abroad. So we must not allow temporary hardship to destroy our homes,” he said.

In her remarks, Deaconess Esther Abejide attributed the success of their 20-year union to love, understanding and patience.

She emphasised the importance of faith, prayer and sacrifice in building a lasting relationship.

“The secret is love and understanding. Couples must understand each other, know what their partner likes and dislikes. With that, the marriage will last.

“With God in the marriage, through prayer and even fasting, it will stand,” she added.

On managing her role as the wife of a politician alongside her religious commitments, she said the experience has been seamless.

“It is easy for me because I love people and I am always happy to be around them, so it has not been difficult to cope,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services and Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic direction under President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to remain patient.

The lawmaker said, “There is hope. There is a renewed hope. Let me tell you what is happening: we are graduating from an economy that has no direction. When the country starts printing money, it’s a fake country. That was what was happening.

“But Tinubu came and said no. Let’s run a perfect economy. It’s not been easy. But I can promise you, we are moving to the promised land.

“Our economy is getting better. Don’t mind the borrowing, they are talking about. Check the US and their debt. It’s in trillions of dollars, but the economy is running well.

“Look at Lagos. Lagos is a shining example of a state that we ought to look up to in Nigeria. That is what Tinubu is doing for us.

We need to be patient. Nigeria is getting better. By God’s grace, he is coming back to continue the work he is doing.

Karimi dismissed opposition coalition efforts, describing the actors as “the same old politicians” with nothing new to offer the country.

The event, which was attended by political associates, family members and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the couple’s milestone, also witnessed the donation of an 18-seater ‘Hummer’ bus to the Church.