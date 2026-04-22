ASUSS distances itself from NUT strike, cites legal backing

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Taking a position rooted in legal provisions and ongoing administrative actions, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has maintained that it will not be drawn into the ongoing strike declared by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, ASUSS Chairman, Julius Ogundiran, explained that the union’s stance aligns with constitutional and labour rights that uphold freedom of association, stressing that its members are not bound by directives from unions they do not belong to.

Ogundiran emphasized that the demands put forward by the NUT do not concern secondary school teachers, noting that key issues such as wage awards and teacher vacancies have already been addressed for ASUSS members.

He further clarified that while some concerns may still be under review, they are already receiving attention from the FCT Administration, making industrial action unnecessary for his members.

The chairman underscored that welfare matters affecting primary school teachers fall strictly under the jurisdiction of Area Councils, distinguishing them from ASUSS members who are paid directly by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

“We are not under the Area Councils; our remuneration comes from the FCTA, and the issues raised do not directly affect us,” he stated.

Reinforcing his argument, Ogundiran cited Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to freely associate, as well as Section 12(4) of labour laws, which prohibits compelling individuals to adhere to decisions of organizations they are not affiliated with.

He also revealed that the Office of the Head of Service, in collaboration with the relevant commission, has commenced the phased release of promotion letters, adding that efforts by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) have significantly addressed lingering issues.

According to him, these developments further justify ASUSS’s decision to remain at work while academic activities continue uninterrupted.

ASUSS Legitimacy Reaffirmed

Supporting the chairman’s position, ASUSS Secretary, Peter Afolayan, dismissed claims that the union is illegal, affirming that ASUSS is a duly registered affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He reiterated that the union remains committed to protecting the interests of secondary school teachers within the FCT.

For a better society

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