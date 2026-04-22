ASCSN appeals court judgement restoring Bola-Audu as National President, files Stay of Execution.

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Leadership of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) said it has appealed against the 15th April, 2026 judgement obtained by Innocent Bola Audu and has filed a Notice for Stay of Execution of the judgment in the exercise of their constitutional right of appeal.

In a statement signed by the National President, Comrade Shehu Mohammed and the Secretary General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, they appealed to members to remain calm as the judgement can not stand as truth will always triumph over lies

Recall that in 2021, Bola-Audu was expelled by the Union after he was arrested by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and charged to Court for alleged cases of human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons, the court process of which is still ongoing at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The statement also recalled that on 9th July 2024, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) while delivering Judgment in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/214/2022 held that Innocent Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by 29th July 2024 having been elected National President of the Union on 29th July 2020 and that he should be compensated with N3Million for his legal fees.

According to the statement, efforts to bring Innocent Bola-Audu to receive his compensation of N3Million as ordered by the Court was rebuffed by him

“He continued to boast to those who care to listen that in Nigeria with his connection, he would be reinstated in spite of the Court Order.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that two years after his tenure expired, he had the effrontery to deceive the Court again by claiming that he was re-elected at a purported Delegates’ Conference. This can only be happening in a Country where impunity reigns Supreme.

“We note with dismay the purported dismissal and suspension purportedly made by Innocent Bola Audu in his letter dated 15th April, 2026 It must be emphasised that by the provisions of the Union’s Constitution, Bola-Audu or no individual person or officer of the Association has any legal authority to sack members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) duly elected at the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the Association held on 12th August 2024 at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos and observed by statutory stakeholders such as the Registrar of Trade Unions, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), etc., nor is he empowered to dismiss the Secretary-General of the Association and other Secretarial staff,” the Union emphasised.

The union stated that in September 2022, Innocent Bola-Audu sued the Inspector-General of Police and others in the Federal High Court, Lagos, claiming in an Exparte motion, that he should be granted access to the National Secretariat of the Association in Lagos which the Court upheld.

“But when the true facts of the matter were brought before Hon Justice D.E Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, he was livid with anger that Bola-Audu fabricated lies, misled the court by suing the Inspector-General of Police and others who were not party to the dispute and accordingly set aside his earlier order.

Justice Osiagor averred: The court frowns at those who use machinery of Justice for mischievous purposes.”