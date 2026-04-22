ADC crisis: Gbajabiamila, Yahaya Bello tell Abejide not to give up

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, have called on the African Democratic Congress, ADC, national leader and member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Leke Abejide not to give up on his fight for democracy and stability of his party.

They made the call in their separate goodwill messages at the dinner in honour of his wife, Deaconess Esther Abejide on her 50th birthday celebration held in Abuja over the weekend.

Speaking, the former governor of Kogi State who described Hon. Abejide as a committed democrat who pursue his political dreams to the end.

He said, “Honourable Leke Abejide sought to be a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of APC then, and there are some mathematical miscalculations. But that never stopped him. He came second time and he is performing and touching lives across the board.

“Honourable Leke Abejide is acting as if he was the governor. At a point, I was like, do you want to overthrow me? Honourable Leke Abigide sought to be the governor of Kogi State. He contested keenly with my amiable and wonderful successor. I know how many times our brother, the chief of staff, the president, intervened, called me, and several meetings were held. And I maintained one thing. I said, look, this is my brother. I will never deceive him. Nobody knows the politics of Kogi State better than I do at this stage. Let him just try his luck and learn and wait for an appropriate time.

“Honourable Leke Abejide did not lose. He only came to learn the act of politicking especially for governorship at that level in Kogi State. Honourable Leke Abejide did not hesitate to support and give all of his backings to my governor immediately after the election. He was under serious pressure to go to court. He was the first person who said he was not going to challenge it. Rather, he collapsed his structures and supported.

“Honourable Leke Abejide at National Assembly level, despite he belonged to ADC, he was supporting our president actively, both physically and covertly. Honourable Leke Abejide, we thank you for all your performance. Your Excellency, thank you for your guidance. The Chief of Staff, the President. Tell Mr. President that we appreciate you. And that myself and my governor, we have conferred on each other. And that we are calling on Chief Leke Abejide and telling all of the Yagba Federal Constituency’s persons that are here, please take this message home, that we want Leke back in APC.”

Similarly, the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila commended Hon. Abejide for his doggedness which he said kept him on track in his democratic journey and winning elections on a platform which he kept alive and running for long.

He said, “I keep saying people to people when I talk about him, that for a man to contest an election in a face-to-face state where elections are fierce, and to contest under a platform of a relatively unknown party, ADC, and to win back-to-back-to-back, it tells you who that man is. Not when he won the first time, he came on a sole ADC carry to the house. Four years later, he went back to Kogi. He brought somebody else from the ADC.

“Honorable Abejide, I know you to be a committed party man. I know you to be a fighter. I know you to be someone who does not like to be cheated. So please, my charge to you is to stay in that same ADC. Fight. Fight them. Scare them. Hold on to your party, ADC. Do not allow them. We like what you are doing. Continue.

“Don’t let the former governor say that you should come and join the APC. No, no. Stay in the ADC. Win your election in the ADC as you will. Bring Gombe. We will support him. Bring him. Do the right thing. You are a fighter. Do the right thing. Nobody can come and take your party away from you. A party that you’ve been to for years with your sweat and your money and everything. No. Continue. Good luck in court.”

For a better society

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