2027: Soludo lauded for adopting option A4 for APGA primaries

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has been lauded by aspirants to the various political positions under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for declaring that Option A4 system of voting has been adopted in APGA primary elections in preparation for the coming general elections

Soludo made the declaration for the adoption during the South East zonal stakeholders meeting of the party held at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra state capital, where he declared that henceforth, APGA would adopt option A4 system of voting for the party’s primary elections.

The governor reasoned that option A4 would beat rigging and also enhance transparency in the party, while cutting down waste of scarce resources through vote buying.

Reacting to the said declaration, a House of Representatives’ aspirant of the party for Awka North and Awka South Federal constituency, Ozo (Dr.) Azubuike Augustine Ekweozor, commended the governor and the national leadership of the party for that initiative, according to him will enable all aspirants to contest on level playing ground.

He said, “APGA has very wonderful national leader in the person of Prof. Charles Soludo, and national chairman, in the person of Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, who are working round the clock to ensure that the right thing is done. I thank them, and pray God to give them more grace to lead the party.”

Dr. Ekweozor, fondly called Ide Umuawulu, who is the founder of Ide Global Movement, said that option A4 initiative will make politicians come back home, identify with the party and help build it from the grassroots; adding that it will kill the idea of anointed candidature, because, members of the party will now determine who represents them.”

The party’s aspirant for House of Representatives for Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anocha federal constituency, Chief Chukwudi Oli (Oba Eze-Afia), who also spoke with our correspondent, said he was leaving the event happier than he came because of the outcome of the stakeholders’ meeting.

Chief Oli maintained that with option A4 system. aspirants who identify with the party structure will always be supported by party members; adding that it is a claron call on politicians to always identify with the party, sponsor party activities and help build the party at community levels.

Another House of Representatives aspirant for Awka North and Awka South Federal constituency, Chief Chukwuemeka Pat Orjiakor, expressed that the party’s stand on its primaries promises free, fair and credible elections for the party.

He said that before now, some aspirants have been moving around, dropping the governor’s name, and saying that the governor begged them to contest elections under the platform of APGA.

According to him, “Infact, there are people who have been moving around saying that they are the governor’s anointed candidates. When the governor was speaking today, I saw one of them bending his neck in disappointment.

“So, what the present scenario suggests is that aspirants should go back to their constituencies, wards and communities to show the stuff they’re made of. No room for moneybags who will always muscle their ways through.

“Today, as far as APGA is concerned, politicians will no longer contest elections from Abuja, while neglecting their local constituencies. So, we thank the governor, who is the national leader of our party. We also thank the NWC of APGA for conceiving this initiative.”

Frontline aspirant for state House of Assembly for Idemili North state constituency, Hon. Prince Okeke Chinemelu Godwin (Esq), also praised the leadership of the party for the adoption of option A4, saying that the formula will be a test of the aspirant’s credibility, popularity and acceptance within the party structure.

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