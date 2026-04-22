33.8 C
Lagos
April 22, 2026
Trending now

2027: Ex-minister asks Tarabans to vote based on candidates’ credibility

Monarch hands over road, hospital, flags off Int’l market in Enugu

Don’t allow economic hardship to destroy your families- Abejide

ASUSS distances itself from NUT strike, cites legal backing

Nurses, Midwives remain pillars of healthcare – FCT Minister

NUPRC goes paperless, pushes reforms as Eyesan tasks indigenous oil producers

Celebrating our military’s heroic actions across multiple theatres

Medical experts: How to stay healthy during hot weather

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 22, 2026

Truck crushes Lagos dispatch rider on Lagos bridge

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

2027: Ex-minister asks Tarabans to vote based on candidates’ credibility

by Peter Anayo075

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The former Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has expressed dismay that Taraba State is still lagging behind 34 years after its creation.

He said that the stagnation has led to a visible lack of infrastructural development that the people desperately needed.

The former minister, who made the remarks while addressing thousands of his supporters shortly after arriving in Jalingo, urged them to remain steadfast in their political conviction, emphasizing that his visit will pave the way for extensive consultations with supporters/stakeholders to determine his next line of action which he believed would offer an alternative change for the state.

“Taraba State was created 34 years ago, yet we remain lagging behind in the delivery of good governance. This stagnation has led to a visible lack of infrastructural development that our people desperately need”, Mamman stated.

He appreciated stakeholders and supporters while re-affirming commitment to democratic principles as the election is now gradually set for contest.

He charged the people to cast their votes in the 2027 elections based on the credibility of candidates rather than being tele-guided by religious or ethnic sentiments.

The former minister pointed to the need for “purpose governance” pledging a clear roadmap aimed at modernized abandoned infrastructure for a rapid economic transformation.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after addressing party supporters, Mamman explained his decision to make a U-Turn ahead of the 2027 governorship race in the state, adding that his decision was influenced by calls from stakeholders and the residents seeking alternative change in the state.

He urged voters to prioritize competence and credibility in the 2027 election.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

2027: Forget second term, ADC tells Tinubu

Peter Anayo

ADC worries over El Rufai’s continued detention, says action violates human rights laws

Peter Anayo

Vote buying allegation: Soludo’s Aide on Youth Empowerment  replies Peter Obi

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabet