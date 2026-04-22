2027: Ex-minister asks Tarabans to vote based on candidates’ credibility

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The former Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has expressed dismay that Taraba State is still lagging behind 34 years after its creation.

He said that the stagnation has led to a visible lack of infrastructural development that the people desperately needed.

The former minister, who made the remarks while addressing thousands of his supporters shortly after arriving in Jalingo, urged them to remain steadfast in their political conviction, emphasizing that his visit will pave the way for extensive consultations with supporters/stakeholders to determine his next line of action which he believed would offer an alternative change for the state.

“Taraba State was created 34 years ago, yet we remain lagging behind in the delivery of good governance. This stagnation has led to a visible lack of infrastructural development that our people desperately need”, Mamman stated.

He appreciated stakeholders and supporters while re-affirming commitment to democratic principles as the election is now gradually set for contest.

He charged the people to cast their votes in the 2027 elections based on the credibility of candidates rather than being tele-guided by religious or ethnic sentiments.

The former minister pointed to the need for “purpose governance” pledging a clear roadmap aimed at modernized abandoned infrastructure for a rapid economic transformation.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after addressing party supporters, Mamman explained his decision to make a U-Turn ahead of the 2027 governorship race in the state, adding that his decision was influenced by calls from stakeholders and the residents seeking alternative change in the state.

He urged voters to prioritize competence and credibility in the 2027 election.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2