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Tragedy as woman dies after taking child to UTME centre in Ondo

by Editor0111

 

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the sudden death of a woman at Ilara-Mokin junction in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the woman died after taking her child to the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre at Ilara-Mokin on Monday.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure.

Jimoh, who expressed the deep concern of the command over the sad incident, said the family of the deceased had been contacted.

“Upon thorough checks, the remains of the deceased has been released to one Mr Apapa Olamilekan, who identified himself as her son and an officer of the Nigeria Legion, Akure.

“The command commiserates with the family of the deceased and urges the public to remain calm,” he said.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the deceased identified as Oluwasola Adebayo, complained of weakness shortly after leaving the examination centre and arriving at the junction, before she collapsed unexpectedly.

“The efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was confirmed dead on the spot.

“Meanwhile, her child was inside the examination hall writing the test, unaware of the unfolding tragedy outside when the incident happened,” the eyewitness said.

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