REA MD honoured with excellence award for transparency, efficiency

Dr. Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has been honoured with an Award of Excellence for transparency and efficiency in the execution of renewable energy projects.

Aliyu was honoured on Friday in Lagos by the Editorial Board of Energy Times.

Explaining the board’s decision, the board Chairman, Yakubu Lawal stated, “We looked for individuals whose work continues to transform the energy landscape and improve lives across the country. Dr. Aliyu’s ability to achieve an 85% budget execution rate while managing multi-million dollar international facilities proves that transparency and efficiency can coexist in Nigeria’s public sector.”

The Editorial board further stated that the recognition is not merely a ceremonial nod but a calculated acknowledgment of Aliyu’s role in pivoting Nigeria toward a decentralized energy future.

The board added that Aliyu’s leadership was instrumental in positioning Nigeria to provide electricity to 17.5 million Nigerians.

“The primary catalyst for this award is Aliyu’s successful negotiation and implementation of the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project. Funded by a $750 million World Bank facility, it stands as the largest renewable energy project of its kind globally.”

“By engaging 21 states in roundtable meetings and providing them with data-driven electrification maps, he has decentralized the planning process, allowing states to take ownership of their specific energy needs.”

“By championing the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, he has empowered local firms to become utility-scale providers. His tenure has also seen a significant uptick in local manufacturing, with Nigeria now beginning to export solar panels to Ghana,” the editorial board stated.

While reflecting on the honor, Dr. Aliyu noted that the award serves as a profound testament to the transformative strides made under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the strategic guidance of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

He emphasized that through the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Rural Electrification Agency is successfully extending sustainable power to over 17.5 million homes across the federation.

This momentum is further bolstered by the recent signing of a ₦100 billion Memorandum of Understanding, with funding disbursements already actively underway to accelerate the development of critical mini-grid projects nationwide.

The award serves as a validation of the Renewed Hope agenda in the power sector, highlighting the role of the REA as a key agency powering millions of homes in the country and piloting Nigeria’s transition to a more resilient, solar-powered economy.