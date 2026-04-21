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Pregnant woman dies while dodging stray cow in Anambra

by Peter Anayo050

 

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A pregnant woman has reportedly died while attempting to flee from a stray cow that broke loose during a burial ceremony in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the woman, in a bid to run away, fell down when the animal suddenly went berserk, causing panic among the guests.

Several persons, in the confusion, also ran in different directions as they scampered for safety.

According to a social media post by Chinazor Peace Anyadiegwu, a friend of the deceased, said the victim had been seen earlier that day visiting a shop in the area before the news of her demise reached her acquaintances.

The post described how the situation triggered a stampede-like reaction after the cow reportedly loosened itself from its rope.

While mourning the untimely death of her friend and questioning the sudden loss, Anyadiegwu sympathized with her family and children she left behind.

At the time of filing this report, authorities were yet to issue any official statement on the incident.

 

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