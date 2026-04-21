34.3 C
Lagos
April 21, 2026
Trending now

Nigerian Gas Association’s Inaugural Legal Forum Charts Clear Path for Investment, Regulatory…

223 Entries Set the Stage as The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2026…

OLEF 2026 positions Nigeria for competitive, innovation-driven energy growth

2027: Niger Delta Youths endorse Tinubu, Fubara for re-election

PCRC marks 42nd anniversary in Rivers, urges collaboration btw Police, residents

Pregnant woman dies while dodging stray cow in Anambra

Nigeria calls for trust – based global cooperation to counter terrorism

Borno Youth group debunks bandits’ arrest, says report misleading 

Former Champion Newspapers staff James Okhani receives marriage blessing with Patricia

NIPR members board Abuja-Kaduna train, applauds transformation in NRS

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

PCRC marks 42nd anniversary in Rivers, urges collaboration btw Police, residents

by Peter Anayo0115

Rivers CP, Olugbenga Adepoju in a chat with the PCRC State Chairman, Dr. Voke Emore.

 

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Police Community Relations Committee, Rivers State Police Command, on Monday marked its 42nd anniversary in Port Harcourt with a call for sustained collaboration between residents and the police to tackle crime and build a safer society for businesses and economic activities to thrive.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Rivers’ PCRC led by its Chairman, Dr. Voke Emore staged a solidarity walk from the Police Officers Mess at Old GRA, Port Harcourt, to the Police Headquarters on Moscow Road, where they were received by CP Olugbenga Adepoju and members of his management team.

The Commercial Drivers Welfare Association (C.D.E.A), Bikers Association, and the Youth Wing of the PCRC also participated in the walk.

Addressing journalists, the State PCRC Chairman, Dr. Voke Emore, said the committee remains committed to bridging the gap between the police and the community.

“We are very excited as PCRC is 42. As at today, the IGP has declared that the Rivers Command is the best PCRC in the country.

“He has worked here and he enjoyed the support from PCRC as we try to encourage the community to partner with the CP and the police. We will keep doing that because that is our primary responsibility, to build a better relationship between the police and the community.”

Emore noted that while crime has reduced significantly in the state, kidnapping is “trying to raise its head again.”

He stressed that timely information from the public is critical to policing, saying “Without information the police will not be able to tackle these crimes. Because the criminals also advance in their technique. We at the community must also give timely information to the police, so that these crimes can be reduced to ground zero. The main goal is to have a safer community for business to thrive,” Emore said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Adepoju, commended the PCRC for its role in community policing, stating that the police cannot tell their story without the committee.

“IGP said PCRC Rivers is the best in the country. For everywhere I have worked too, I have not seen PCRC like Rivers State,” Adepoju said.

“You have painted us in good light in the face of the community. I also like the idea of you also touchlighting our people when they are doing bad things, for us to be able to correct them. It shows you are a team player and we are all working together.”

CP Adepoju disclosed that the Inspector General of Police has instituted a new tactical team called the Violent Crime Response Unit, which will include members of the community and the PCRC.

He urged the committee to continue serving as a watchdog and to help identify officers engaged in wrongdoing.

“The IGP is trying all he could to make sure the police will change the narrative. Those ones who want to spoil the image of the police will be shown the way out. We cannot do it without your support,” he added.

The committee distributed food packs to police officers at the command headquarters to mark the celebration.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Former President Jonathan Joins NDDC MD for Burial of Late Ayakoro Monarch

Editor

Insecurity: Nowhere ‘ll be safe for criminals, kidnappers in Kwara, Gov AbdulRazaq vows

Editor

Umahi re-opens completed portions of Enugu-Onitsha road, says it’s major turnaround for economic activities in S/East

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabetholiganbet