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NYSC shifts orientation dates for Enugu, Osun States

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Education

NYSC shifts orientation dates for Enugu, Osun States

by Peter Anayo0110

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has announced a change in the orientation schedule for prospective corps members deployed to Enugu and Osun states for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II exercise.

In a statement issued on Monday by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the scheme said the orientation course for the two states will now commence on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and end on Monday, May 18, 2026.

NYSC said, “This slight adjustment is due to the on-going extensive renovation of the Camps by the State Governments which has necessitated the change in date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Orientation Exercise for all other states and the FCT is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, April 22, 2026, to Tuesday, May 12, 2026.”

It urged affected prospective corps members to take note of the revised dates and comply accordingly.

The scheme also wished all prospective corps members a safe journey to their respective states of deployment.

The Corps has released call-up letters for prospective corps members in the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II.

Checks on Monday, supported by screenshot evidence from candidates, showed that the call-up numbers and deployment details were uploaded on the NYSC portal early Monday morning.

Confirmations from prospective corps members also indicated that the portal became active in the early hours, though many users experienced difficulty accessing it due to heavy traffic.

 

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