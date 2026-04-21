NIPR members board Abuja-Kaduna train, applauds transformation in NRS

Members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have commended the remarkable transformation taking place in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) under the leadership of Dr. Kayode Opeifa.

The commendation came on Monday, aboard the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja, where several chapters of the Institute, had opted to make use of the train service to travel for this year’s Annual General Meeting of the NIPR, holding at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Murtala Square, Kaduna State.

The train, filled to capacity, mostly with NIPR members, was transformed into a vibrant platform where many were meeting, networking and reconnecting after the last general meeting at Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State.

Several state chapters particularly those from the Southern part of the country, mobilized their members to congregate at Abuja, where they were joined by their colleagues from the Federal Capital Territory, to take advantage of the train service to connect with Kaduna.

The excitement in the coaches knew no bounds as old friends and professional colleagues reunited on board the train. Many praised the NRC for creating such a valuable opportunity for fellowship on the train.

They also commended the staff of the Corporation, describing their services as highly impressive. According to them, “with the right management, Nigerians are ever ready to give their best.”

While lauding the transformation, they appealed to the Federal Government to invest more in the NRC, stressing that any amount invested would be recouped within a short period. They noted that Nigerians have great trust in the railway services and would be disappointed if the government fail to provide adequate funding, especially because railway maintenance is highly capital-intensive.

Some of the dignitaries on board the train included the Olumobi of Imobi-Ijesha, in Osun State, Oba Dr Jacob Adetayo Haastrup, President of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Chief Tony Akiotu, Dr Mohammed Kudur Abubakar, formerly of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and current Chairman of the Planning Committee for the World Public Relations Conference to be hosted by Nigeria in Abuja).

Others are Amb. Deborah Grace Awatte (Vice Chairman), representing Pastor Dr. Austin Mboso (Cross River Chairman), Dr. Manasseh Umoette (Akwa Ibom State Chairman), Dr. Samuel Ayetutu (Lagos State Chairman), Dr. James Wisdom Abholimen (Edo State Chairman), Dr. Ebiwari Wariowei (Bayelsa State Chairman), and Dr. Onyedikachi Stanley Onovo (Ag. Chairman, Enugu State).

The Olumobi of Imobi-Ijesha, Oba Haastrup, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his choice of Dr Opeifa, as the Managing Director of the NRC. He said Opeifa has shown within a year in office the potentials of the NRC as a catalyst for economic development, adding that he is proud that he and the NRC boss were product of University of Ilorin.

The Chairman of Lagos Chapter, Dr Ayetutu, said beyond the fears of insecurity going by road to Kaduna, the leadership of the NIPR had urged all chapters to come to Abuja and board the train to Kaduna, as a show of support for the transformation going on in the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

He urged the Federal Government to continue to support the NRC in its drive to ensure that other parts of the country are connected by rail to provide an alternative means of transportation to Nigerians.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation contingent to the conference was led by Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Corporation, Mr. Yinka Aderibigbe (SA to the NRC MD on Media and Communication).

The conference which promises to expose seasoned image managers to new innovations in the practices, would be rounded off on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The Kaduna Conference promises to be a dress rehearsal for the World Public Relations Conference which would be hosted in Nigeria in November. The world conference will be where global practitioners in the public relations practice would gather in Nigeria to address how to reposition the practice amidst emerging global challenges.

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