Nigeria calls for trust – based global cooperation to counter terrorism

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for stronger trust-based international cooperation to tackle evolving global terrorism threats.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), OFR, during a panel session on “Countering Terrorism: International Cooperation Reclaimed” at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in the Republic of Türkiye.

Representing the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Musa joined global leaders, policymakers, and security experts to address the changing nature of terrorism and recommit to cooperative responses grounded in trust and shared responsibility.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Queeneth Iheoma- -Hart, for Director, Information and Public Relations.

The minister noted that terrorism has become increasingly complex, adaptive, and transnational, driven by decentralised networks, emerging technologies, and illicit financing. He warned that the convergence of terrorism, organised crime, and banditry, particularly across fragile regions such as the Sahel, demands urgent and coordinated global action.

“No country, regardless of strength or capacity, can confront terrorism alone. Collective security must guide our response,” General Musa said.

He stressed that while capacity-building is essential, the greatest barrier to effective international cooperation remains the lack of confidence in how intelligence is shared and used.

General Musa emphasized that effective counterterrorism depends on transparent, reciprocal, and accountable intelligence-sharing frameworks that build confidence among partners.

“As terrorists increasingly exploit digital platforms, encryption, and hybrid criminal networks,” he urged global responses to advance faster through technology adoption, enhanced intelligence integration, and deeper collaboration.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. “Through unity of purpose, shared responsibility, and sustained collaboration, the international community can overcome the challenges posed by terrorism and build a more secure and stable world,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the continued support of President Bola Tinubu for Nigeria’s national security efforts.

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