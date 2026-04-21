NDLEA secures forfeiture of N33.6bn worth of opioids intercepted at Onne Port

.Court order a death knell for the financial nerves of drug cartels, says Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured another significant win in its ongoing offensive against drug cartels as the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, granted an interim forfeiture order for 17 containers laden with illicit opioids worth over N33.6 billion in street value.

The containers, which were intercepted at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex in Onne, Rivers State, on 4th September; 14th August; 13th August; 29th July; 13th June; 30th May; 29th May; 28th May; 20th May; 19th May; 14th May and 29th April, all in 2025, contain a staggering haul of Nineteen Million Six Hundred Thousand (19,600,000) pills of Tramadol, Tafrodol, Tapentadol and Carisoprodol, as well as Two Million Four Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand Four Hundred (2,496,400) bottles of Codeine Syrup. The combined street value of the seizures is estimated at Thirty-Three Billion, Six Hundred and Ninety-One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N33,691,200,000).

The forfeiture order was issued by Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, following a motion exparte filed by the NDLEA on 10th February 2026 in suit number FHC/PH/MISC/25/2026.

Ruling on the application, Justice Adamu said “An order is hereby made forfeiting in the interim to the Federal Government of Nigeria seventeen (17) shipping containers containing a total, of three hundred and sixty-five thousand, six hundred and seventy-five (365,657kg) of various types of psychotropic substances, as well as other items as stated in the schedule to this application, illegally imported into Nigeria through the Onne Sea Port, Onne, Eleme, Rivers State by unknown persons.”

According to a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the Agency, the Judge

further ruled that “⁠An order is hereby made vesting custody and possession of the said containers and their respective contents to the Applicant/Complainant untiI the final determination of this Suit.”

Reacting to the court’s order, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) described the forfeiture as a death knell for the financial nerves of the criminal syndicates involved.

According to him, “This is not just a seizure, it is a total dispossession of the resources the drug cartels intended to use in destroying the lives of our youths and funding further criminality. By stripping the criminal syndicates of assets worth over N33.6 billion, we have struck at the heart of their operations. This sends a clear message: the Nigerian state will not allow the proceeds of death to circulate to fund terrorism and other forms of criminality in our country.”

While commending the Nigerian Judiciary for its steadfast support and timely intervention in granting the interim forfeiture, Marwa noted that the partnership between the temple of justice and the agency is critical to winning the war against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He further lauded the officers, men and women of NDLEA, particularly those attached to the Onne Port Command, for their vigilance, professional integrity, and eagle-eyed scrutiny that led to the discovery of the concealed drugs.

The NDLEA Chairman also acknowledged the vital role played by sister security agencies including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other port stakeholders whose cooperation ensured a seamless interdiction process.

He also commended international partners for their continued intelligence sharing and technical support which remains a cornerstone of the agency’s success, adding that the Agency remains resolute in its mission to dismantle drug networks across the country.

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