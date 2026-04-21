International Breweries introduces Budweiser royale to the east in landmark super‑premium launch

International Breweries Plc, a proud member of ABInBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands, following its record-breaking launch of its newest super premium brand-Budweiser Royale in Lagos, has officially extended the super‑premium expression of the Budweiser portfolio to consumers across Eastern Nigeria.

In a glamorous event held on April 16, 2026, in Asaba, the brand pulled out all the stops to introduce Budweiser Royale- a super-premium variant crafted for those who demand sophistication, smoothness, and a bold flavor profile.

The launch, held at a high-end venue in the heart of Delta State, was a masterclass in elegance, attended by a distinguished guest list that included traditional rulers in the East alongside business moguls, entertainment heavyweights, and top-tier influencers.

Budweiser Royale enters the market with a formidable 6% ABV, offering a full-bodied depth that remains exceptionally smooth, a signature of the world-renowned Budweiser brewing technique. The brand is positioned to cater to the evolving tastes of Nigerian consumers who are shifting toward more premium, expressive, and culturally resonant beverage choices. Budweiser Royale is now available in select upscale lounges, bars, and retail outlets across Asaba, Onitsha, Enugu, and other major Eastern cities.

Speaking at the launch, Nick Kade, Managing Director of International Breweries PLC, expressed his excitement about the brand’s reception in the East, “The East is a market that truly appreciates quality and success. With Budweiser Royale, we are bringing a product that matches the ambition and lifestyle of our consumers here. It is more than just a beer; it is a symbol of achievement and refinement.”

Bamise Oyegbami, Marketing Director of International Breweries PLC, mentioned that central to the brand’s identity is the “All Rise” campaign, a call to celebrate growth, progress, and self-confidence. He noted that the brand was developed with the modern Nigerian in mind. “Our consumers know quality when they see it. Budweiser Royale delivers a rich drinking experience without losing balance. ‘All Rise’ is an invitation to step up and uphold a higher standard in everything one does.”, He said.

Expanding on the creative vision, Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu, highlighted that the brand is built around the authentic stories of ambitious Nigerians.

“The Budweiser Royale campaign is rooted in the idea of ‘All Rise’, a tribute to those who take pride in their journey and celebrate their progress with purpose. Every detail, from the sleek visual identity to the liquid’s bold character, was carefully crafted to reflect excellence without excess. We created a beer that feels both aspirational and relatable to the modern Nigerian lifestyle.”

Guests at the launch were treated to an immersive journey through the craftsmanship of Budweiser Royale. From the sleek, premium bottle design to the curated tasting sessions, the event reinforced IBPLC’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The night featured high-energy performances and a ceremonial toast to the brand’s arrival, signaling a new era for the premium beer culture in the region.

International Breweries Plc reaffirms its commitment to responsible and smart drinking. All messaging and activities are strictly for adults aged 18 and above. As part of this commitment, IBPLC has a voluntary guidance labelling across its portfolio, providing clear messages on moderation, legal drinking age, and health guidance, helping consumers make informed choices and promoting safe, responsible enjoyment.

International Breweries Plc is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), the world’s largest brewer and producer of Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, Castle Lite, Budweiser, among others. As part of a global brand, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers through the building of great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients.