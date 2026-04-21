L-r …HRM Oba Gbandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege111) presenting, Human Capital Empowerment Governor of the year award to Governor, Kastina State, Dikko Radda; Commissioner for innovation, Kaduna State, Patience Fakai; Former Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside; MD/Editor–in–Chief, Independent Newspapers Nigeria, Mr Steve Omanufeme, during independent awards, Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 18/4/2026.

L-r…2nd Left , The representative of the Governor of Enugu State, his deputy, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, received the Infrastructure Champion Governor of the year award from HRM Oba Gbandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege111), Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, and Former Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside.

L-r …Former MD/CEO, FSB international bank Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed; present independent life Achievement Award to Chief Don Etiebet, his wife, Mrs Nike and Son Don (Jnr).

L-r … Former MD/CEO, FSB international bank Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed; Oba Francis Olusola Alao; Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao; Ayorinde Adedoyin, representatives of (Prince Dr Samuel Adedoyin) received an independent Lifetime Achievement` award of the year and others.

L-r …Former MD/CEO, FSB International Bank Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed; Kunbi Dixon –Ajonibad, Former Director General, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, his wife, Mrs Elima.

L-r …Team Lead, Media,Internal Communication. Fidelity Bank Plc. Adebowale Banzi, Former MD/CEO, FSB International Bank Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed, Present independent Best retail & SME Bank of the year to Fidelity Bank, received by the Regional Bank head, Lagos Island, Cynthia Erigbuem, Divisional Head Small Business Enterprises, Team Lead, Event, Omonsegho Ibironke.

L-r …Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao, her husband Oba Francis Olusola Alao ; Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao.

L-r …Olopon of Oniru /representative of Oniru of Iru kingdom, Prince Olumide Oniru, presents Media Personality of the year to Mr Rufai Oseni.

L-r … Former Governor, Cross Rivers State, Mr Donald Duke, presents the Independent Social Impact investor of the year award to Dr Chima Anyaso, his wife, Mrs Adaeze Anyaso and others.

L-r ..Deputy Governor /representative of Governor Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ossai; CCO, Blubbuilb Financials, Oluwaseun Oladimeji; Soun of Ogbomosho /Chairman of the Occasion, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Governor Katsina State, Dikko Radda; Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme; Prof Nenibarini Zabbey; Patience Fakai; Dakuku Peterside Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya and MD/Editor-in-Chief, Independent Newspapers, Mr Steve Omanufeme, during the Independent Awards, Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 18/4/2026.

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