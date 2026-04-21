26.8 C
Lagos
April 21, 2026
Trending now

Independent Awards Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel

NCC, CBN Sign MoU for Consumer Safety, Inaugurate Committees for Protection against…

Tragedy as woman dies after taking child to UTME centre in Ondo

REA MD honoured with excellence award for transparency, efficiency

IMF/World Bank Meetings: Dangote Champions Infrastructure and Job Creation as Catalysts for…

Hon Leke Abejide , wife marks 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther…

NYSC shifts orientation dates for Enugu, Osun States

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 21, 2026

Doctors in Ondo issue Aiyedatiwa eight-day ultimatum over unpaid allowances

l was barred from Ogun APC stakeholders’ meeting, Gbenga Daniel laments

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Independent Awards Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel

by Peter Anayo0118

L-r …HRM Oba Gbandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege111) presenting, Human Capital Empowerment Governor of the year award to Governor, Kastina State, Dikko Radda; Commissioner for innovation, Kaduna State, Patience Fakai; Former Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside; MD/Editor–in–Chief, Independent Newspapers Nigeria, Mr Steve Omanufeme, during independent awards, Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 18/4/2026.

L-r…2nd Left , The representative of the Governor of Enugu State, his deputy, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, received the Infrastructure Champion Governor of the year award from   HRM Oba Gbandi  Afolabi  Olaoye   (Orumogege111), Deputy Governor of Delta  State, Sir Monday Onyeme, and Former Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku  Peterside.

L-r …Former MD/CEO, FSB international bank  Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed; present independent life Achievement Award to Chief Don Etiebet, his wife, Mrs Nike and Son Don (Jnr).

L-r … Former MD/CEO, FSB international bank  Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed; Oba Francis Olusola Alao; Olori  Olusola  Adedoyin-Alao; Ayorinde Adedoyin, representatives of (Prince Dr Samuel Adedoyin) received an independent Lifetime Achievement` award of the year and others.

L-r …Former MD/CEO, FSB International Bank Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed; Kunbi Dixon –Ajonibad, Former Director General, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku  Peterside, his wife, Mrs Elima.

L-r …Team Lead, Media,Internal Communication. Fidelity Bank Plc. Adebowale Banzi, Former MD/CEO, FSB International Bank Plc, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed, Present independent Best retail & SME Bank of the year to Fidelity Bank, received by the Regional Bank head, Lagos Island, Cynthia Erigbuem, Divisional Head Small Business Enterprises, Team Lead, Event, Omonsegho Ibironke.

L-r …Olori  Olusola  Adedoyin-Alao, her husband   Oba Francis Olusola Alao ; Olori  Olusola  Adedoyin-Alao.

L-r …Olopon of Oniru /representative of  Oniru of Iru kingdom, Prince Olumide Oniru, presents Media Personality of the year to  Mr Rufai Oseni.

L-r … Former Governor, Cross Rivers State, Mr Donald  Duke, presents the Independent Social Impact investor of the year award to Dr Chima Anyaso, his wife, Mrs Adaeze   Anyaso and others.

L-r ..Deputy Governor /representative of Governor Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ossai; CCO, Blubbuilb  Financials, Oluwaseun Oladimeji; Soun of Ogbomosho /Chairman of the Occasion, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Governor Katsina State, Dikko Radda; Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday  Onyeme; Prof Nenibarini Zabbey; Patience Fakai; Dakuku Peterside Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya and MD/Editor-in-Chief, Independent Newspapers, Mr Steve Omanufeme, during the Independent Awards, Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 18/4/2026.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

St Anne’s Catholic Church Ibeshe Ikorodu holds harvest thanksgiving

Kelvin Egerue

Blossomflow empowerment foundation commends First Lady’s Nat’l Pad Distribution Initiative as a Major Win in  fight against period poverty

Peter Anayo

New year  service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabetholiganbet