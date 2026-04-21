IMF/World Bank Meetings: Dangote Champions Infrastructure and Job Creation as Catalysts for Africa’s Economic Growth

Africa’s leading industrialist and President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has reaffirmed the central role of infrastructure development, job creation, and private sector investment in accelerating Africa’s economic transformation.

Dangote made this assertion during a series of high-level engagements with global financial leaders on the sidelines of the recently concluded International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. The meetings formed part of his ongoing efforts to mobilise investment flows and deepen strategic partnerships within Nigeria’s energy and industrial sectors.

Speaking during a keynote address at the World Bank’s Water Forward event, Dangote emphasised the urgency of scaling private sector participation to reposition water systems as enablers of industrialisation and employment across developing economies. He noted that infrastructure, particularly effective and sustainable water management, remains foundational to inclusive growth and long-term economic resilience.

“Africa’s growth story will be defined by our ability to invest in infrastructure that supports industry, creates jobs, and unlocks productivity across the continent,” Dangote said. “When the private sector is fully engaged, especially in critical areas like water and energy, it becomes a powerful engine for inclusive and sustainable development.”

As part of his engagements, Dangote also held strategic discussions with senior global financial leaders, including World Bank President Ajay Banga, focusing on accelerating capital inflows into Africa’s industrial sector. He stressed that rapid industrialisation is vital to strengthening economic resilience, promoting diversification, and reducing the continent’s exposure to external shocks.

Dangote further outlined the Group’s Vision 2030 strategy, which targets the significant expansion of operations across the Dangote Refinery, Fertiliser and Petrochemical Complex, and other business units, with the goal of achieving annual revenues of US$100 billion. According to him, the strategy reinforces the Group’s long-standing commitment to Africa-led industrial growth and sustainable development.

Reiterating his position, Dangote underscored that robust private sector participation—backed by reliable infrastructure—is essential to unlocking the economic value of water resources and advancing inclusive development across Africa.

The World Bank event attracted a distinguished audience, including heads of government, the United Nations Secretary-General, leaders of European development institutions, and representatives of multilateral development partners.

If you’d like, I can tighten this further for wire distribution, adapt it to an IMF-only framing, or localise it more strongly for Nigerian media.