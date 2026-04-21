26.8 C
Lagos
April 21, 2026
Trending now

Independent Awards Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel

NCC, CBN Sign MoU for Consumer Safety, Inaugurate Committees for Protection against…

Tragedy as woman dies after taking child to UTME centre in Ondo

REA MD honoured with excellence award for transparency, efficiency

IMF/World Bank Meetings: Dangote Champions Infrastructure and Job Creation as Catalysts for…

Hon Leke Abejide , wife marks 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther…

NYSC shifts orientation dates for Enugu, Osun States

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 21, 2026

Doctors in Ondo issue Aiyedatiwa eight-day ultimatum over unpaid allowances

l was barred from Ogun APC stakeholders’ meeting, Gbenga Daniel laments

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon Leke Abejide , wife marks 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide , 20th wedding anniversary held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0102

Hon Leke Abejide with wife and children dancing to mark 50th birthday Celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide and their 20th wedding anniversary, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Assemblies of God Rosanwo in Lagos Mainland district ,retirement sendoff , 70th birthday celebration of Rev Collins Ottor , Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine Ottor held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 6,2024

Editor

Committee’s 2026 budget defence with stakeholders, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabetholiganbet