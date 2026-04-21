Hon Leke Abejide , wife marks 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide , 20th wedding anniversary held in Abuja

Hon Leke Abejide with wife and children dancing to mark 50th birthday Celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide and their 20th wedding anniversary, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.
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