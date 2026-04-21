Former Champion Newspapers staff James Okhani receives marriage blessing with Patricia

Former staff of Champion Newspapers Limited who now works as Public/Community Relations Manager Brass LNG Mr James Okhani on Sunday April 19, 2026 conducted the marriage blessing with his heartthrob Barr Patricia at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ofin, Ikorodu – Lagos.

Photo shows the couple with the officiating priest Rev Olumuyiwa Ogunsanya (R) and his wife Olusola Ogunsanya shortly after the service

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James and Patricia savouring the moment