34.3 C
Lagos
April 21, 2026
Trending now

PCRC marks 42nd anniversary in Rivers, urges collaboration btw Police, residents

Pregnant woman dies while dodging stray cow in Anambra

Nigeria calls for trust – based global cooperation to counter terrorism

Borno Youth group debunks bandits’ arrest, says report misleading 

Former Champion Newspapers staff James Okhani receives marriage blessing with Patricia

NIPR members board Abuja-Kaduna train, applauds transformation in NRS

Breaking: FG files 13-count charge against coup plotters

Independent Awards Silver Jubilee Edition held at Eko hotel

NCC, CBN Sign MoU for Consumer Safety, Inaugurate Committees for Protection against…

Tragedy as woman dies after taking child to UTME centre in Ondo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro newsWorship

Former Champion Newspapers staff James Okhani receives marriage blessing with Patricia

by Kelvin Egerue088

Former Champion Newspapers staff James Okhani receives marriage blessing with Patricia

Former staff of Champion Newspapers Limited who now works as Public/Community Relations Manager Brass LNG Mr James Okhani on Sunday April 19, 2026 conducted the marriage blessing with his heartthrob Barr Patricia at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ofin, Ikorodu – Lagos.

Photo shows the couple with the officiating priest Rev Olumuyiwa Ogunsanya (R) and his wife Olusola Ogunsanya shortly after the service

.

James and Patricia savouring the moment

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

UTME 2025: NNPP Chieftain blasts JAMB management

Editor

Palm Sunday: Ease economic burden of Nigerians, CAN tasks leaders

Peter Anayo

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome expends $1.5 million on FALA as fresh 10 winners emerge for 2024

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabetholiganbet