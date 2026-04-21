Enugu community protests alleged police harassment, residents accuse monarch of land grabbing

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

​Tensions reached a breaking point in Obeagu-Ugwuaji Autonomous Community, Enugu South Local Government Area, on Monday as residents staged a peaceful protest against their traditional ruler, Igwe Ikenga.

​The protesters, led by community leaders and embattled residents, accused the monarch of high-handedness, land grabbing, and the alleged embezzlement of community funds totaling hundreds of millions of naira.

​Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs. Ani Helen lamented the psychological trauma the crisis has taken on families. She alleged that security operatives, acting on orders linked to the internal strife, have been hounding innocent men in their homes.

​”It is our husbands and children they are oppressing,” Helen cried. “Last time, they came to our house at 2:00 pm, jumped the fence, and picked up my husband and his younger brother. They took them away like common criminals in front of their children for no offense.” Helen stated.

​The distraught woman called on the Enugu State Government to intervene, specifically naming an individual, Igwe Ikenga, whose conduct she described as unbecoming and oppressive to the villagers.

​Echoing his concerns, Comrade Shedrak Ani, the General Secretary of the community’s security wing, described the traditional stool as having been “overpowered” by interest groups.

​According to Shedrak, the Igwe has lost the independence required to lead, alleging that he now takes instructions from a small circle of individuals focused on personal gain.

​”The situation is out of place,” Shedrak stated. “Our community king has been flanked by interest groups who have given him oversight and instructions from day one. He no longer has the strength to make decisions for himself.”

​The security scribe highlighted land grabbing as the core of the dispute, noting that the community’s ancestral heritage is being converted into private business ventures without the consent of the people.

​He emphasized that the youths have demanded a comprehensive land audit to determine the categories of land available, what has been ceded to the government, and what remains for the community’s interest.

​”If we can’t stand up for our rights, the government can’t stand up for us,” Shedrak added. “We have taken the bull by the horns and expect the government to come inside this matter and retrieve our stolen heritage.” Shedrak emphasised.

​Providing a deeper look into the administrative crisis, the President General (PG) of the Town Union, Obichukwunoso Freedom, described the community’s governance as “disappointing” and fraught with systemic corruption.

​Elected in 2021 as the first truly elected PG after an 18-year period of stagnant leadership, Freedom claimed he met a wall of resistance when he attempted to audit the community’s accounts.

​”Before I came, one person acted as PG for 18 years without an election. When I finally gained access to the community statements of account, what we saw was shocking,” Freedom revealed.

​The PG alleged that records showed massive withdrawals from three different accounts. “One account showed withdrawals of over ₦200 million, while others showed similar millions. In total, we are looking at over ₦400 million,” he claimed.

​When confronted, the leadership allegedly claimed the funds were spent on legal cases. Freedom, however, questioned the lack of tangible development, noting there are no scholarships, youth empowerment schemes, or even basic streetlights to show for such expenditures.

​The crisis escalated three days ago when “anti-cult” units allegedly invaded the homes of the Town Union Secretary and five others in the middle of the night.

​”They removed the doors as if they were entering a criminal’s house,” Freedom said. “Within two days, they were in Magistrate Court and then remanded in prison without proper investigation or statements.”

​The Town Union President made an plea to the Enugu State Government for an urgent intervention to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in Obeagu-Ugwuaji.

​In his reaction, the embattled monarch, Igwe Ikenga, denied all allegations of high-handedness and financial impropriety.

​Speaking via telephone, the traditional ruler stated he was currently out of town but promised to provide a detailed rebuttal and his side of the story upon his return.

​As of the time of this report, the community remains in a state of uneasy calm, with residents insisting they will not back down until a full audit of land and finances is conducted.

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