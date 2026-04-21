Borno Youth group debunks bandits’ arrest, says report misleading 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Berom Youths Moulders-Association (BYM) has vehemently refuted claims that “Berom bandits” were arrested in the Danwal community of Ganawuri District, Riyom local government area, on April 17, 2026, calling the report false and misleading.

BYM said this narrative is not only inaccurate but a deliberate distortion of the true events that unfolded on that unfortunate evening.

The group revealed that the two victims: Mr. Ayuba Gyang (49) and Mr. Dakon Bala (30) who happens to be residents of Danwal community, were ambushed around 7:30pm while returning home on motorcycle by the armed assailants.

A statement issued to Daily Champion on Monday in Jos by the BYM Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong said the attackers were suspected to be Fulani bandits, who mounted a roadblock with firearms and machetes.

“In the course of the attack, Mr. Dakon Bala miraculously escaped into the nearby bush. Mr. Ayuba Gyang, however, was brutally assaulted and severely wounded, with the attackers leaving him for dead after inflicting life-threatening injuries.

“Upon hearing his cries for help, courageous community youths swiftly mobilized to the scene, rescued the injured victim, and ensured his evacuation to Vom Christian Hospital (VCH), where he is currently receiving treatment,” Tengwong stated.

He said it is unfortunate that security personnel later arrested the community youths who conducted the rescue, labeling them “Berom Terrorists.” BYM called this baseless and unjust.

“It is therefore shocking and deeply troubling that, instead of pursuing the real perpetrators of this heinous crime, security personnel who later arrived at the scene arrested the very youths who risked their lives to save the victim. Even more disturbing is the labeling of these innocent young men as “Berom Terrorists” — a claim that is baseless, unjust, and unacceptable.

“The Berom Youths Moulders-Association strongly condemns this gross misrepresentation of facts and calls on security agencies to immediately release the arrested youths and redirect their efforts toward apprehending the actual attackers who continue to pose a threat to innocent communities.

“We also urge the public to disregard the false reports being circulated and rely only on verified information from credible sources. Misinformation of this nature fuels tension, undermines justice, and emboldens criminal elements.

“We remained committed to peace and justice, and urged authorities to uphold the truth and ensure justice is served,” he added.

For a better society

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