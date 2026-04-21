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Politics

APC fixes May 15 for presidential primaries and releases timetable for 2027 general elections activities

by Peter Anayo0140

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, fixing May 15, 2026 for the presidential primary election.

In the schedule of activities signed by the Party’s National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR and released to the media last night by Barrister Felix Morka, CON, National Publicity Secretary, the All Progressives Congress (APC), timetable outlined, among other activities, timelines for screening, appeals, and primary elections, as well as directives on the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

The party fixed May 15, 2026 for presidential primaries, while the cost of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms was pegged at N100 million. The governorship primary election has been fixed for Saturday, May 23, 2926 with the Expression and Nomination forms fixed at N50 million.

While the Senate primary election was scheduled for May 20th, 2026 and the cost of forms fixed for N20 million, the House otþf Representatives primaries would be conducted on Monday, 18th May and cost of forms was fixed at N10 million, even as the state House of Assembly primaries were scheduled for Monday 18th May, 2026 and the cost of forms put at N6 million only.

The APC reassured members, stakeholders, and Nigerians of its commitment to conduct credible and transparent primary elections that will further strengthen the Party’s internal democracy and consolidate its progressive ideals.

 

For a better society

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