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Politics

Alleged coup plotters to be arraigned tomorrow as FG files 13-count treason charges against them

by Peter Anayo0150

 

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

 

The federal government has filed a 13-count charge before the federal high court in Abuja against the plotters of an alleged coup to oust President Bola Tinubu.

Among the suspects are a retired major general, a retired naval captain, a serving police inspector and three others.

The defendants are accused of waging a war against Nigeria and committing acts bordering on treason and terrorism.

In October 2025, the federal government announced the cancellation of a parade earlier scheduled to celebrate the country’s 65th independence anniversary on October,1 2025.

Days later, it was rumoured that the cancellation of the independence anniversary event was linked to an alleged coup attempt.

However, the DHQ dismissed the reports, insisting that the cancellation had no links to any coup attempt.

On October 31, 2025, an online news media reported that 16 military officers were arrested in the first week of the month over the alleged coup attempt, while two other officers were on the run.

In January 2026, the defence headquarters (DHQ) confirmed that there was indeed a plot to overthrow Tinubu.

Samaila Uba, the DHQ director of defence information, had said investigations conducted in line with established military procedures found some personnel were involved in the coup attempt.

Uba had said the officers would be arraigned before relevant military judicial panels.

In March, family members of military officers detained over the alleged coup plot appealed to Tinubu to allow the suspects to be tried in an open court.

During a press conference in Abuja, wives and other family members of the detained officers also requested access to the alleged coup masterminds.

In April, families of the detained military officers protested at the entrance of the national assembly to demand a speedy trial and access to their relatives.

Apparently paying heed to the appeals, the FG has now decided to arraign the alleged coupists on a 13 count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

 

 

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