223 Entries Set the Stage as The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2026 Enters Adjudication Phase

The 2026 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature has entered the adjudication stage following the formal handover of 223 entries by NLNG to the Advisory Board and panel of judges in Lagos on Monday. The submission volume reflects a strong outing for the poetry category, broadly in line with recent cycles and demonstrating sustained participation from writers. While slightly below some peak years, the figure remains competitive, particularly when viewed alongside recent prose entries, underscoring continued interest in the Prize and reaffirming its significance within Nigeria’s literary landscape.

Speaking at the press conference, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, represented by Abdul Umar, Manager, Government Relations, NLNG, described the handover as the beginning of a rigorous and defining process that will ultimately determine this year’s winning work.

“This marks the start of a process that demands attention, patience, and sound judgement, and will ultimately determine the work that defines this year’s Prize,” she said.

This year’s $100,000 Prize, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most prestigious literary honours, focuses on Poetry. Dr. Horsfall noted that the genre demands precision, depth, and clarity, with expectations shaped by the strong benchmark set in previous cycles, particularly the 2022 edition, which produced a winning work that continues to resonate within contemporary Nigerian literature.

She reaffirmed NLNG’s commitment to sustaining a credible platform that promotes literary excellence and contributes to national development through the arts.

“At NLNG, we have consistently provided a platform that supports excellence and inspires a sustainable future. Beyond recognising talent, the Prize has contributed to the growth of reading culture, encouraged discipline in writing, and strengthened Nigeria’s literary landscape,” she added.

Dr. Horsfall emphasised that the credibility of the Prize lies in the integrity of its adjudication process, which will involve months of detailed reading, evaluation, and deliberation, culminating in a longlist of eleven entries, a shortlist of three, and ultimately, the selection of a winner.

The entries were formally presented to the Advisory Board, chaired by Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who in turn handed them over to the panel of judges for evaluation in line with established standards.

Speaking while receiving the entries, Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo commended NLNG for its continued dedication to the Prize, noting that each edition reflects the evolving depth and diversity of Nigerian writing across genres.

She also acknowledged the writers whose submissions continue to sustain the Prize’s relevance and impact and urged the panel of judges to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and depth in selecting the winning entry.

The The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored annually by NLNG, remains a flagship initiative in the company’s commitment to education, culture, and sustainable development, and continues to serve as a benchmark for literary excellence in Africa.