2027: Niger Delta Youths endorse Tinubu, Fubara for re-election

A group, Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Leaders Worldwide, have declared support for the re-election bids of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, while equally urging improved accountability and sustained governance delivery across all levels.

The group said their endorsements were informed by the visible performance and the need for continuity in good governance to sustain ongoing development efforts.

Briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, the National Leader of the Coalition, Comrade Adokiye Mujiton Ogonobere insisted that stronger accountability mechanisms and responsive leadership must be sustained for the region’s progress.

He expressed the youths’ commitment to advocating political stability, good governance, and inclusive development across the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

Ogonobere said, “As a regional Youth Leaders’ platform and structure, we have resolved to lend our voice and encourage good governance, stability of the polity, and continuity in the system to ensure rapid and equitable development across the nine states of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our attention has been drawn to the historic achievements of some public office holders, as well as the unfortunate display of laziness and incompetence by others holding public offices in Nigeria.

“Therefore, at this convergence of great youth leaders in the Niger Delta region, we call for support for those who are genuinely working in the interest of the citizens.”

Expressing satisfaction with ongoing development efforts across the region, the group demanded that first-term governors be given the opportunity to consolidate their programmes through a second term, thereby endorsing Governor Siminalayi Fubara for re-election, stressing that his administration has maintained focus on development initiatives and grassroots empowerment.

The youths equally endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, expressing confidence in his leadership and pledging to mobilise in security his election victory come 2027.

They said, “We call on all well-meaning Rivers people to join us as we unanimously endorse Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS, for a worthy second term in office because we have seen that without distractions he is doing even more to develop Rivers State and empower her blessed people.

“Above all, we have carefully observed the adventures of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and we are proud with his efforts but require a little more time to stabilize the economy of the country.”

Focusing on Rivers West Senatorial District, the group urged constituents to continue supporting Senator Banigo, commending her legislative track record, citing her sponsorship of bills for the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture in Emughan, Abua and the upgrade of the Federal College of Education, Omoku, to university status.

The youths also credited her oversight activities with attracting development projects across the eight local government areas she represents, unanimously endorsing her for re-election in 2027.

“We call on the good people of Rivers West Senatorial District to remain steadfast and unwavering in their support for Her Excellency, Distinguished Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, DSSRS.

“She has sponsored numerous bills that have a direct impact on the lives of the people, including the bill for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture in Emughan-Abua. She has also sponsored a bill that has led to the upgrade of the Federal College of Education in Omoku to a University status.

“Through her legislative oversight, she has attracted projects littered all over the eight (8) LGAs she represents in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. A lot have been completed and some are ongoing.

“We therefore call on Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo to present herself for reelection as Senator to continue her good works to better the lot of the good people of Rivers West Senatorial District and Rivers State as a whole at the National Assembly,” the coalition added.

The coalition also congratulated former Chief of Staff to governor Fubara, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie on his emergence as South-South City Boy Movement youth leader.

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