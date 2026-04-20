Uzodimma calls for stronger regulatory framework on healthcare delivery system

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has called for a stronger regulatory framework that will lead to a proper healthcare delivery system in Nigeria.

According to him, unethical practices have continued to contribute to declining standard in the services rendered in both public and private hospitals in the country.

In an official statement released in Owerri on Sunday, from the office of the Media Adviser to the Governor, Uzodimma frowned at the situation where, “some doctors in the public sector abandon public hospitals for their privately-owned clinics, often operating outside acceptable frameworks.”

He noted that such attitudes and practices have continued without proper checking by the authority concerned and called for stronger regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance and improve healthcare.

The Governor acknowledged the interventions carried out by members of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) as a major boost to Imo State’s healthcare development efforts.

The statement explained that the Governor speaking during the weekend at a dinner held for the ANPA members at the Government House Banquet Hall, Owerri, said , “It was a thing of joy that, despite the challenges faced by Nigeria as a third-world nation trying to meet development requirements, stimulus-like interventions periodically emerge to support communities.”

The Governor lauded the Association’s efforts in his State in the past one week, noting the large number of medical cases handled by members in Imo between last Friday, April 10, when they arrived to commence services and this Friday, April 17 when they rounded off.

He said that the health situation of those they attended to could have been far worse without such support and intervention by ANPA.

Uzodimma reiterated that Imo State is currently at a turning point, and that the situation demands application of resilience and perseverance, asserting that at the moment, the State is rising steadily to prosperity.

He said the next phase of development should involve a civilised approach and permanent and sustainable solutions to existing challenges, stressing that “what is needed in Imo State is an enabling environment for prosperity to thrive.”

Uzodimma however cautioned that simply acquiring medical equipment is not enough if there are no properly trained local partners who are also supported to effectively operate the facilities.

He urged Nigerian doctors to practice in line with regulatory procedures, warning against unethical practices that he said, have contributed to declining standards, particularly in public health facilities.

He alleged that some doctors in the public sector often abandon public hospitals, instead attempting to strengthen private clinics, while operating outside acceptable practices, stating that such behaviour has continued without proper accountability.

The Governor therefore, called for stronger regulatory frameworks that can ensure compliance and improved healthcare delivery.

While also urging members of the Association to support the leadership of the country to succeed, Uzodimma maintained that the decision of physicians to come from the Americas to Imo State and provide services free of charge reflects a genuine commitment to humanity.

For a better society

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