Tributes pour in as Adeleke’s aide lays mother to rest

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Emotions ran high as dignitaries, family members, clergy, and well-wishers gathered to bid farewell to the late Matriarch, Reverend Mother Superior Olive Sulola Adejobi, mother of Olubi Adejobi, Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The solemn ceremony, attended by sympathisers from across Osun, Abeokuta, Lagos, and beyond, was marked by heartfelt tributes celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of the nonagenarian, who passed away on February 8, 2026, at the age of 98.

Speaking during the funeral services, Olubi Adejobi expressed profound gratitude for the outpouring of support received by the family. He noted that the widespread show of love reflected the impact his late mother had on countless lives.

“We have been really overwhelmed with the love and affection we received from different quarters—Osun, Abeokuta, Lagos, and all over the world. It is a testament to her character; she served not only God but also humanity in both the littlest and grandest ways,” he said.

Describing her as a woman of rare virtues, Adejobi highlighted her wisdom, empathy, and discipline, noting that she consistently made a positive impact wherever she found herself.

Also, Adedoja Ojelabi painted a vivid picture of the deceased as a quiet yet powerful force whose strength was rooted in faith and humility.

“She was neither loud in her greatness nor hurried in her ways. Her strength was built in quiet rooms, her faith in faithful days. She walked with God, not for display, but step by humble step,” Ojelabi said.

She described the late cleric as a beacon of hope and guidance, a woman who carried the burdens of others and lived a life defined by integrity, compassion, and unwavering devotion to God.

“To the world, she was a minister, a leader, and a preacher of the Word—a woman of influence and humility. But to me, she was my mother, my first teacher, my greatest supporter, and my safest place,” the tribute read.

Reverend Mother Superior Adejobi was widely regarded as a spiritual matriarch, a disciplinarian, and a compassionate counsellor who bridged cultural and generational divides. Her decades-long service in ministry, education, and missionary work left an indelible mark on African Christianity and women’s ministry.

After 44 years of full-time ministry, she retired in 2001 at the age of 74 as the most senior-ranking female minister in her church. Despite her retirement, she remained actively involved in spiritual leadership, particularly within the Church of the Lord (Aladura), serving on its Board of Trustees and mentoring generations of believers.

She also contributed to theological scholarship through her writings, including Genesis: In the Beginning and her autobiography, Olive Sulola Adejobi: A Life in His Service (2007).

Clergy members at the event described her as “a woman of deep prayer and unshakeable faith,” whose life exemplified sacrificial service, moral clarity, and steadfast devotion.

However, mourners acknowledged that her passing leaves a significant void; they also emphasized that her legacy of faith, love, and service will continue to inspire generations.

In a press release made available to the press on Sunday through the office of the Press Secretary, Dr Patrick Ebojele, the governor paid tribute to women in all expressions of motherhood — including biological, adoptive, foster, and caregiving roles — noting that their sacrifices continue to shape society in profound ways.

He described mothers as central to the growth and stability of the state, acknowledging their quiet resilience, dedication, and the critical role they play in raising future generations.

Reflecting on his administration’s development priorities, Governor Okpebholo stated that the SHINE Agenda — covering Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education — is designed to improve the quality of life for women and families across the state.

“Our ongoing investments in healthcare, security, and education are aimed at creating safer communities, expanding access to essential services, and ensuring that mothers can raise their children in dignity,” he said.

“We recognise the strength of mothers navigating economic and social challenges. Their perseverance remains a stabilising force within our homes and society. I urge all of us to honour our mothers not only through words, but through meaningful actions, including care, support, and sustained engagement.”

Governor Okpebholo also acknowledged mothers who have lost children and families who continue to grieve, expressing solidarity and noting that their experiences remain part of the shared human story that binds communities together.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to policies that prioritise the welfare, safety, and empowerment of women, underscoring the belief that sustainable development is closely tied to the well-being of mothers and families.

For a better society

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