Thanksgiving Service to mark 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, 20th wedding anniversary in Abuja

L-R… Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Customs/Husban of the celebrant, Hon. Leke Abejide, member of the House of Representatives from Kogi state, Hon. Paul Gowon Haruna, Senior Pastor, Christ Wisdom Gospel Church, Kano branch, Pastor Samuel Awure and Celebrant Esther Modupe Abejide, during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, and their 20th wedding anniversary, in Abuja.
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