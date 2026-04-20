Taraba CAN tasks Tinubu on insecurity in Northern Nigeria

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Taraba State Chapter, Rev. Andemun Musa has appealed to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, to tackle the security challenges in Northern Nigeria, especially the targeted attacks on Christians.

He also urged the President to address the high cost of fuel in the country, which he said is affecting residents and making it difficult for civil servants to commute.

The Chairman stated this during the 2026 1st Quarter Combined Service of the TEKAN/ECWA, held at the CAN Secretariat, Jalingo.

He suggested measures such as transport support or flexible work arrangements.

The Chairman further drew attention to the plight of displaced persons in Takum, Donga, and Ussa local government areas, urging urgent intervention, especially with the onset of the rainy season and the risk of food shortages.

He appreciated members for attending and emphasised the need for Christians to remain united, reject tribalism, and support one another.

He urged the church to live as “the salt of the earth” and uphold genuine Christian values.

Musa also encouraged members to prepare for the 2027 elections by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participating actively in the electoral process.

He commended the Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas for his efforts in security, road construction, and the review of allowances for medical students, while also calling for continued prayers for the state leadership.

Rev Musa also tasked Nigeria’s leadership on solving the economic hardship faced by poor Nigerians.

The clergy also commended Kefas for the improved security enjoyed in the State, and other policies that have positively impacted the masses.

The Guest Speaker and Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria (UMCN) who is the Mission Districts Of Cameroon and Senegal, Bishop Ande Emmanuel called on Christians to always listen to the voice of God despite the many distractions faced in life.

Bishop Emmanuel who themed his sermon, “Be Still” and quoted the Bible from Psalms 46:10, urged Christians to always seek God, despite the economic, political, and social distractions of life.

Bishop Emmanuel decried the division in the Christian community, adding that ” unless we listen to the Holy Spirit, and follow the direction of the Bible, alot of things will continue to go wrong.”

The Bishop added that Christians must be still to hear the voice of God, noting that “if we refuse to be still and hear the voice of God, a time will come that we will be forced to be still in death.”

He also decried the divisions among Christians due to denominations and other trivial issues, and cautioned that church denominations will not take anyone to heaven, neither are there church positions in heaven.

For a better society

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