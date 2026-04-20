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Soludo appoints Nwabunwanne Okonkwo as pioneer head of ADIC

by Peter Anayo0106

 

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Nwabunwanne Okonkwo as the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of the newly established Anambra State Development and Investment Corporation (ADIC).

The appointment is geared towards executing the corporation’s mandate of attracting, financing and overseeing major business and infrastructure project development and private sector investment in Anambra State.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime on Monday, April 29, 2926.

He described Nwabunwanne as a finance lawyer with over 16 years of experience in the financial service sector.

Prior to his appointment at ADIC, Nwabunwanne was the Managing Director of DLM Advisory, the investment banking arm of DLM Capital Group, a development investment bank leading innovative transactions in Nigeria, where he helped mobilise in excess of $1 billion to different governments and corporates across several industries in Africa.

The 39-year-old new appointee holds a master’s degree in corporate finance from Wayne State University, Michigan USA.

 

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