SERAP demands withdrawal of NBC’s order on broadcasters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged President Bola Tinubu to order the immediate withdrawal of a recent directive issued by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, describing it as unlawful and a threat to press freedom.

In a letter dated April 18, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation called on the President to instruct the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, and the NBC to reverse the notice.

SERAP said, “The NBC’s notice represents a dangerous attempt to impose prior censorship on the media and suppress legitimate journalistic expression.”

The group also asked the government to “abstain from imposing prior censorship on broadcast stations and Nigerian journalists, including presenters and to allow them to freely carry out their constitutional responsibilities.”

The demand follows a formal notice issued by the NBC on April 17, 2026, citing a rise in breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and warning stations against actions such as expressing “personal opinions,” allegedly intimidating guests, or failing to maintain neutrality.

Reacting, SERAP argued that such provisions are vague and unconstitutional, stressing that, “The Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law protect both the absolute right to hold opinions and the qualified right to express ideas of all kinds.”

It added, “Journalistic opinion is protected expression.”

The organisation further criticised Section 1.10.3 of the Broadcasting Code, noting, “This amounts to prior restraint that impermissibly excludes commentary, analysis, and value judgments, the core of journalism and democratic discourse.”

SERAP maintained that the NBC’s reliance on broad and unclear provisions risks arbitrary enforcement and could stifle critical reporting, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The threat of sanctions for broadly defined conduct creates a chilling effect on journalists and broadcasters, thereby undermining constitutional guarantees,” the group said.

It warned that failure to act could trigger legal action, stating, “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours. If we have not heard from your government and the NBC by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel compliance.”

SERAP also urged the NBC to amend sections of the Broadcasting Code to align with constitutional and international human rights standards.

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