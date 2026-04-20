Osun 2026: Women group stages walk for Oyebamiji, AIO in Ila

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Ahead of the Osun gubernatorial election, a political group under the aegis of AIO Women in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, on Sunday staged a 10-kilometre solidarity walk in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

The exercise drew hundreds of participants from different wards across Ifedayo, Boluwaduro, and Ila Federal Constituency.

The walk, which commenced early in the morning, took participants through major streets in Ila-Orangun, with the women chanting slogans, displaying placards bearing messages of endorsement.

Speaking during the event, the group’s coordinator, Tawakalt Sulaiman, said the exercise was aimed at mobilising and creating awareness at the grassroots.

She also urged the party’s leaders to consider ceding National Assembly tickets in the constituency to Adeniyi Ismail Oluwatosin (AIO) ahead of the next general elections.

She said, “The women in Ila, Ifedayo, and Boluwaduro federal constituency to support our next governor in Osun State come August 15, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebami (AMBO) and Adeniyi Ismail Oluwatosin (AIO).

“We believe in the vision and capacity of AMBO to deliver good governance, and we are supporting our son AIO to represent us at the representatives.”

Addressing newsmen during the walk, a House of Representatives aspirant, AIO, expressed confidence in the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who will emerge victorious come August 2026.

“Today, women from this constituency are embarking on a solidarity walk in support of AMBO and to ascertain that his victory is unshakeable. I am sure before 3 o’clock, the APC would have won this federal constituency. They are also urging the leaders of the party to look at my direction in the House of Representatives ticket to be the flagbearer.”

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