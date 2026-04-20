Onitsha market crisis: Court halts arrest of market chairman, demolition exercise

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Nnewi High court in Anambra state, presided over by Hon. Justice V.N. Agbata, has restrained the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olajunji Disu, head of IGP’s Special Investigation Unit, (SIU) Force headquarters Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP), Moses Jolugbo, and Investigating Police Officer, IPO Superintendent of Police, (SP), Shoulamite Ilodigwe, from arresting, and detaining, Obiora Okoro, chairman, Ozomagala Building Materials Traders’ Association Onitsha.

Others restrained from demolishing properties of the plaintiffs were, Kpajie Dr. Mike Arinze Modebe, Chidimma Dumeje Beverly Ibegbu, (nee Modebe), Mr. Ikechukwu Modebe, and Modebe Enterprises Ltd, (defendants).

The plaintiffs, Mr. Obiora Okoro and the Incorporated Trustees of Ozomagala Building Materials Traders’ Association, had sued the defendants for interfering with their fundamental human rights

The presiding judge gave the order after hearing the submissions of Arinze Obidozie Esq, counsel for the plaintiffs, in the suit No HN/MISC 50/2026 and motion No HN/483m/2026

Reliefs sought by the plaintiffs included a declaration that the threat to further arrest and detain the 1st applicant and further demolish the applicants’ leased properties by the respondents is unconstitutional and breached the applicants’ rights as protected by law.

A declaration that the actions of the Modebes in commencing the demolition of the leased property of the applicants at No 79 Ozomagala Street, Onitsha, on the 12th day of April, 2026, is unconstitutional and unlawful and breached the applicants’ rights to acquire and own immoval property anywhere in Nigeria as protected by law.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further arrest and detention of 1st applicant and from further demolishing the applicants’ buildings, (properties), with respect to all matters connected with the Modebes.

The sum of N300 million being general and exemplary damages against the Modebes and the sum of N200 million against ACP Moses Jolugbo and SP Soulamite Ilodigwe being general and exemplary damages.

Justice Agbata also restrained the respondents, their agents, servants, and privies from further arresting or detaining the first applicant pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Further more, the respondents, their agents, servants, and privies are also restrained from entering into and or demolishing the leased properties, the subject matter of this litigation known as Numbers, 38, 32,36, 40, 42, 44, 73, 75, 77 and 79 Ozomagala Street, Onitsha, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The judge also granted applicants leave to serve the motion on notice to the respondents by substituted means by pasting same on the entrance door of Modebes at Modebe House, No. 15 Modebe Avenue, Odoakpu Onitsha and serve same on the IGP, Disu, ACP Jolugbo and SP Ilodigwe.

Hon. Justice Agbata had after giving the order, adjourned hearing on the suit to 23rd April 2026.

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