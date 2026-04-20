Ogun West APC leaders rally behind Yayi, preach unity ahead of 2027

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun West Senatorial District on Sunday converged in Ilaro, Ogun State, where they unanimously called for unity and pledged support for the party’s consensus governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola popularly referred to as Yayi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The strategic stakeholders’ meeting, which drew top political figures across the district, was marked by repeated calls for cohesion, reconciliation, and collective mobilisation to secure victory for the APC in the forthcoming polls.

Speaking in his opening remarks, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Kunle Salako, traced the political journey of Ogun West since 1976, noting that the district had made several attempts to produce a governor without success.

He said, “All of us know the political history of Ogun West since 1976 and all efforts have been made to lead the state. This time around, we are on our way to becoming successful. One important element that we must take along to achieve this is unity to ensure that no one is left behind.

“For some time, efforts have been ongoing to ensure that all sons and daughters of Ogun West come together to speak in one voice. Following the emergence of Senator Adeola, Ogun West must speak with one voice. Today’s meeting is to get us to recommit ourselves and ensure that Senator Adeola becomes the governor and the first of such from Ogun West.”

Also speaking, the Ogun West APC Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Ekwueme, expressed satisfaction with the emergence of a consensus candidate, describing it as a sign of progress within the party.

“It is obvious that everyone is happy with the party in Ogun State for presenting a consensus candidate. I thank the leadership of the party that zoned the governorship candidate to Ogun West,” he said, urging members to unite and rally support for the APC candidate.

On behalf of other former governorship aspirants in the senatorial district, Hon. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade called for sustained mobilisation and grassroots engagement to ensure victory at the polls.

“It is not enough to have a consensus candidate; we must ensure victory. I urge those who are still divided to come together and ensure the reality of the Ogun West agenda. Everyone must play their roles by canvassing and ensuring that all votes count for the APC,” he said.

Similarly, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) stressed the need to set aside political differences, saying, “This is not the time for different political groups,” as he urged stakeholders to close ranks.

In his remarks, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade described the adoption of consensus as a historic development in Ogun State politics.

“For the first time in Ogun State, we are adopting the word consensus. This meeting is that of purpose. We must acknowledge the effort of Governor Dapo Abiodun for the role he played. No matter the social media stories, we are now indivisible. Myself, GNI and Yayi,” he said.

He further urged party leaders to deploy their social media platforms in support of Adeola’s candidacy.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Adeola expressed gratitude to party leaders and stakeholders for their support and for the mediation efforts that led to his emergence as consensus candidate.

“I thank all party leaders, stakeholders and members for the success we have been able to achieve so far and for the mediation that brought about this consensus candidacy. I am not taking this for granted,” he said.

“I cannot imagine that we are here today as one indivisible family to affirm that it is Ogun West time. I assure you that the newfound unity in Ogun West will not be taken for granted. This is a unifying meeting.”

He also acknowledged the roles played by President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, as well as former governors Olusegun Osoba, Ibikunle Amosun, and Gbenga Daniel.

“I was taken by surprise when I was announced because I was still looking forward to the party primary. I thank our leaders for this honour done to the sons and daughters of Ogun West after 50 years of Ogun State,” he added.

Adeola appealed to party faithful to remain united, saying, “From today going forward, we are one big indivisible family. We are speaking with one voice. I can assure you that no one is going to coerce me. I am for everyone.”

He emphasised the need for total commitment to electoral victory, adding, “This is just the beginning. Elections will happen and we must do everything within our power to win for the President and other elective positions. We will not leave anyone behind and we will ensure equity.”

In her address, the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, described the meeting as a significant moment for Ogun West and commended the roles played by the President and the state governor in achieving consensus.

“Today is a significant day for Ogun West. I want to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the pilot of our ship, Governor Dapo Abiodun, for the roles they played to get us here,” she said.

“As a sitting government, I have seen how disadvantaged Ogun West has been. It is my prayer that God will give Senator Adeola the wisdom to deliver in this role. This project is my project.”

She urged the candidate to be inclusive, particularly of women, adding that she was optimistic about victory in 2027.

“I call on you not to ignore the women as you build your team and shape your government. I congratulate our brothers and sisters from Ogun West, and I pray that Almighty Allah grants the APC victory in all elective positions, from the President to the House of Assembly in the 2027 general elections,” she said.

In attendance were the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Adeola; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Kunle Salako; Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade; Gboyega Isiaka; Hon. Tunji Akinosi; Senator Akin Odunsi; Senator Iyabode Anisulowo; former Deputy Governor, Alhaja Makanjuola Badru; Senator Gbolahan Dada; Senator Tolu Odebiyi; Hon. Adekunle Akinlade; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lateefat Alabi; and the Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Toyin Taiwo, among others.

For a better society

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