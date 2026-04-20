NCDMB donates geoscience centre to UNILAG

.As Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on homegrown solutions

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), with its Joint Venture (JV) partners and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Friday commissioned a world-class geoscience center at the University of Lagos.

In a press release issued by the General Manager Corporate Communications Division, Dr Obinna Ezeobi said, the facility was approved by NCDMB and executed by SNEPCo and its JV partners as part of the Nigerian content human capacity development (HCD) programme which had focused lately on institutional strengthening, equipping universities and revamping select technical and vocational schools across the country, in a bid to develop competent technical manpower and craftsmen needed in the oil and gas industry and the linkage sectors.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Ogbe remarked that human capital development sits at the core of the Nigerian content mandate, and the new centre reflects a clear commitment to building local capacity and strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global energy industry.

He highlighted that geosciences is the pathway to the discovery of new oil and gas deposits and the centre will contribute to NCDMB’s drive to enable new oil and gas projects, in accordance with the policy directives of President Bola Tinubu.

Represented by the Director, Capacity Building, NCDMB, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, he pointed out geosciences was included in the top ten skills in NCDMB’s oil and gas field readiness training, where the agency will train 10,000 young Nigerians in critical industry skills that will position them for opportunities in new oil and gas projects, the UNILAG’s geoscience center will participate in that programme he assured, adding that NCDMB prioritizes patronage of locally made goods and capacities.

In his words, “There are three things we work on first, any good produced in the country, as long as it can be applied in the oil and gas industry, the law requires that we patronise you. Secondly, if you own any asset that is very useful in the oil and gas industry and you have our requisite certificate, the law requires that you get patronage. Lastly and most important, the human side of things which involve building human capacities.”

On why UNILAG was chosen for the project, the NCDMB boss said projects are chosen depending on the skill sets identified in a particular institution, he noted that data shows that the institution has competencies in geosciences and other related fields.

He disclosed that the board will continue to promote similar centers across institutions in the country, to assist in developing local capabilities,he encouraged the staff and students to optimal use of the facility to improve their knowledge.

In his remarks, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged players in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy to develop homegrown solutions for sustainable development.

Represented by the commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Tolani Sule, the governor noted that the knowledge and skills developed locally would have wider relevance in environmental management, infrastructure development and other critical areas.

According to him, Lagos depends on the strength of its people, while its growth, resilience and continued success come down to how well its young people are prepared for the future.

He said, “the centre helps us build a workforce that is skilled confident and ready to contribute meaningfully from day one. It also strengthens Lagos as a hub for knowledge, innovation and enterprise, where ideas are not just discussed but developed into solutions.

“When you look at it from a national perspective, the importance becomes even clearer. Nigeria cannot continue to rely heavily on external expertise in critical sectors. We must build our own capacity. We must train our own professionals. We must develop our own solutions. This is exactly what this centre is designed to support,” he stated.

The Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mr. Ronald Adams, in his speech, encouraged UNILAG to explore advanced research, embrace industry collaboration and cultivate a new generation of geoscientists who can excel across academia, corporate leadership, field operations and policymaking.

“To colleagues in the broader energy community, we extend an open invitation,this is not a Shell facility it is a national asset, he said.

“We encourage you to partner with UNILAG, fund research, support student projects, create internships and mentor emerging talent. The dividends will be measured in innovation, capability and national progress.”

He appreciated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) for its unwavering leadership and partnership, as well as co-venture partners for their consistent support in delivering interventions that positively impact Nigerians.

“We extend our gratitude to the NCDMB, the executive Secretary and his team who played a critical role in the success of this project, exemplifying the strength of purposeful collaboration, he added.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, said the centre would offer the school the opportunity to develop capacity unlock new avenues of enquiry, and empower its scholars to push the boundaries of knowledge.

“It will equip our students with the critical skills and forward-thinking mindset necessary to thrive through hands on learning with advanced teaching technology, simulation laboratories and library facilities for research and knowledge-sharing, as well as serve as a hub for studying fields such as reservoir modelling, seismic interpretation and core analysis to prepare students for the industry.

“In addition, the university, in liaison with the donor, has articulated a clear sustainability framework for the centre, incorporating long term institutional funding commitment, strategic industry partnerships periodic technological upgrades and structured maintenance provisions to ensure the facility remains operationally efficient academically relevant and globally competitive over the long term,” she said.

For a better society

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