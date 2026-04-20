Mother’s Sunday: CWO president warns over delegation of children’s upbringing to house-helps

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

President of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO), Onitsha Region, Anambra State, Lady Uju Ikpeama has expressed concerns over the growing trend of mothers delegating their children’s upbringing to house-helps while focusing on what she described as less meaningful pursuits.

Speaking during the Mother’s Day celebration held in Onitsha Archdiocese, Ikpeama regretted the declining parenting standards.

The CWO president who doubles as Organiser of the Basilica Zone also cautioned against indecent dressing among children, and urged young mothers to emulate the virtues and discipline of older generations in raising their children.

Earlier in her speech, the Director, Catholic Women Organisation, CWO, in the Archdiocese of Onitsha, Dr Ngozi Nwanosike, called on mothers to remain steadfastness in faith with renewed commitment to prayer for wisdom, peace and joy in the home.

Nwanosike who spoke on the theme, “True Love in Action,” stressed that mothers exemplify divine love daily through their patience, kindness, resilience, and unrelenting support for their families.

She said, “Mothers play a critical role in shaping lives, sustaining families through prayer, and inspiring future generations through their strength and character,” she added.

“Mother’s are pillars of faith and vital instruments of God’s love within their homes and church communities

While commending them for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in their homes, Nwanosike encouraged them to remain resolute, noting that though their efforts are sometimes unseen by the world, it never unnoticed by God, who rewards every act of love.

She expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life and the privilege of witnessing yet another Mother’s Day.

In his remarks, one of the Onitsha Archdiocesan Chaplains of CWO, Rev Fr. Collins Okoye, reminded mothers of the sacred nature of their vocation.

He described motherhood as a divine calling rooted in love, sacrifice, and faith, adding, “Both the church and society rely heavily on the strength and moral example of mothers.

“Remain shining examples of Christian motherhood, encourage unity, mutual support, and perseverance and do good at all times.

Mothering Sunday in the Catholic Church is traditionally observed on the Sunday following the Solemnity of the Annunciation on March 25th, but was rescheduled this year.

The adjustment was necessitated by the Holy Week and Easter celebrations, with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria directing a uniform date for the observance nationwide.

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