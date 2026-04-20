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Meeting with stakeholders ahead of 2027 Election convened by Gov of Imo state Senator Hope Uzodimma held in imo

by Peter Anayo0135

From left… Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, National Assembly liaison officer to Abia state, Chief Frank Iheanyi to Abia Governor Alex Otti, and National vice chairman, South East APC Dr Ijemo Arodrogbu, during the meeting with the stakeholders ahead of the 2027 Election, convened by Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in Owerri, capital imo state.

 

 

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