Lagos PDP disowns Deji Doherty, says he lacks moral standing to lecture on party’s structure

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned Mr. Deji Doherty, saying he lacks moral standard to lecture the party on the party’s structure.

While reaffirming its support for Dr. Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, NWC, the Lagos PDP said Doherty’s political trajectory has been defined by opportunism.

Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, made the remarks in a statement made available to newsmen.

The party argued that Doherty is no longer a recognised member of the PDP, alleging his impersonation of party authority is a calculated deception aimed at misleading unsuspecting Nigerians.

Odianarewo wrote: “Our attention has been drawn to yet another unsolicited and characteristically misleading commentary issued by Mr. Deji Doherty, an embattled erstwhile member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who continues to parade himself under a borrowed legitimacy in a desperate bid to remain politically relevant.

“At its core, Doherty’s statement is not only procedurally hollow but intellectually dishonest. His attempt to assume the moral high ground on issues of internal party processes exposes a troubling irony, one in which an individual whose political trajectory has been defined by opportunism now seeks to lecture a structured institution on discipline and due process.

“For clarity, Mr. Doherty is no longer a recognised member of the PDP. His persistent impersonation of party authority is a calculated deception aimed at misleading unsuspecting Nigerians and exploiting political uncertainty for personal gain. It is therefore unsurprising that his commentary is riddled with contradictions, selective outrage, and a convenient amnesia about his own controversial past.

“The narrative of “unauthorised candidate selection” he peddles must be understood within the broader context of his long standing reputation for transactional politics. His well documented fixation on pecuniary benefits has repeatedly placed him at the centre of credibility crises. Notably, his recent physical altercation with Ayodele Fayose over mobilisation funds linked to the controversial Nyesom Wike aligned convention is emblematic of a pattern, one that raises serious questions about his moral authority to speak on party integrity.

“This is not an isolated incident. There are credible concerns that Mr. Doherty has, in the past, engaged in actions detrimental to the PDP’s electoral fortunes, including alleged financial inducements from H.E Obafemi Hamzat an APC leader and Deputy Governor of Lagos State during the 2023 general elections to undermine party cohesion in Lagos State. Such a track record renders his current posturing not only hypocritical but deeply cynical.

“It is equally important to state that Governor Seyi Makinde operates within a political and administrative league far removed from the theatrics of Mr. Doherty. Attempts to equate both figures only trivialise the serious governance and party building efforts ongoing in Oyo State.

“On the question of party leadership, the PDP remains guided by legitimate institutional authority. The Dr. Tanimu Turaki led National Working Committee, which represents the only recognised national leadership structure, while in Lagos State, Barr. Dr. Amos Fawole continues to provide credible and authentic leadership that resonates with grassroots party members.

“This legitimacy was recently reaffirmed during a widely attended interactive session between the Lagos State PDP leadership and a vibrant governorship aspirant, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, an event that clearly demonstrated where the true heartbeat of the party lies.

“As a party, we remain unwavering in our commitment to the rule of law. All matters concerning internal leadership disputes are currently before the Supreme Court, and we are confident that judicial clarity will ultimately reinforce the supremacy of due process. As the enduring democratic maxim holds, the voice of the people is the voice of God, and that voice will prevail.

“In light of the foregoing, we urge Nigerians, party faithful, and the general public to disregard the baseless assertions of Mr. Deji Doherty. He neither represents the PDP in any official capacity nor embodies its values. Engagements with him under the assumption of party legitimacy are therefore fundamentally misplaced.

“The PDP remains focused, united, and committed to rebuilding trust, strengthening democratic institutions, and offering Nigerians a credible alternative grounded in integrity and accountability.”

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