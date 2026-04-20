KingMakers hosts tech fest in Abia, empowers over 150 youths

KingMakers, in partnership with the Reach Consulting, has successfully hosted the Game Changers Fest 2026 in Abia State, empowering over 150 young Nigerians through hands-on learning, competition, and exposure to opportunities within the digital and gaming economy.

The initiative, part of KingMakers’ broader commitment to youth development and digital inclusion, is designed to bridge the gap between talent and access by introducing young people to emerging opportunities in technology, gaming, esports, and digital entrepreneurship.

Building on the success of its first edition in Lagos, which engaged over 500 participants across two cohorts, and its recent support of the Enugu State Tech Festival, the Abia edition further deepens KingMakers’ investment in Nigeria’s growing grassroots innovation ecosystem.

Participants at the Game Changers Fest competed in three categories reflecting digital economy opportunities: game development (Technology), esports tournaments (Playing Games), and business pitching (Entrepreneurship).

Each category emphasized skills such as creativity, teamwork, and innovation, with the program delivered alongside the Abia State Tech Hub to support local tech growth.

Across all categories, winners were awarded cash prizes of ₦500,000, ₦250,000, and ₦150,000 for first, second, and third place, respectively. In total, nine winners emerged from the competition, going home with prize awards in recognition of their talent and innovation.

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel session titled “Is Tech Just for Fun or a Real Opportunity for Young People?” where industry experts explored how young people can build sustainable careers within the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers, emphasized the importance of access in unlocking youth potential.

“Across Nigeria, we see young people with talent, ideas, and ambition, but many lack access to the right opportunities. Game Changers Fest was created to bridge that gap by exposing young people to what is possible within the digital economy and giving them the confidence to take the first step,” he said.

He further highlighted the long-term vision behind the initiative: “We believe that talent is everywhere, and the next generation of innovators can emerge from any community.

“Our goal is to continue creating pathways that enable young Nigerians to develop relevant skills, explore opportunities, and participate meaningfully in the future of work,” he said.

Solomon Nnnana, CEO of Reach Consulting, also highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “Partnering on Game Changers Fest 2026 has given young people in Abia real access to opportunities in tech, gaming, and entrepreneurship.

“This is how we build the next generation of innovators,” he said.

KingMakers noted that Game Changers Fest is part of a broader national effort to expand access to digital opportunities, with plans to scale the initiative across more regions and communities.

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