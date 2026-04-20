How Mojoyin Fadaka is moving steadily to carve a niche in Nollyhood

CLEMENT EMMANUEL

In an industry where many young actors are eager to be seen, Mojoyin Fadaka is more focused on being understood.

Since the beginning of her professional journey in Nollywood in 2025, after embracing acting in 2023, she has quietly built a body of works that reflects not just ambition, but intention.

There is no rush in her journey, no attempt to force visibility. Instead, there is a clear effort to grow, to learn and to approach each role with honesty.

“I didn’t just want to act, I wanted to understand acting.” That decision, she explained, is what shaped everything that followed.

Before fully stepping into the industry, Mojoyin Fadaka trained at the Vancouver Acting School in Canada, Del York Creative Academy and KAP Film and Television Academy.

For her, those experiences were not just about gaining access, but about building a foundation.

“Training gave me structure. It helped me realize that talent alone is not enough. You need discipline, and you need to keep learning,” she noted.

That early understanding is evident in how she speaks about her work. There is a sense of awareness that acting is not just about appearing on screen, but about preparation, consistency and understanding the emotional life of a character.

Since her professional debut, Fadaka has appeared in a number of productions across film and television, gradually expanding her range.

Her growing filmography includes projects like ‘Instead of Love,’ ‘Crazy Wives,’ ‘Ofe Owerri,’ ‘Campus Queen,’ ‘The Last Paycheck,’ ‘Whispers of Love,’ ‘Between The Rails,’ ‘Bound By Words,’ and ‘I Get To Love You,’ among others.

Over time, she has also worked alongside and under the direction of established actors, directors, and producers such as Ruth Kadiri, Omoni Oboli, Daniel Etim Effiong, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Adebayo, Chris Attoh, Omowumi Dada, Etin-Osa Idemudia, Peju Ogunmola, Samuel Olatunji, Charles Uwagbai, Wale Muraina, Oluyinka Omilani, Emem Isong, Uduak Isong, Abdul Salam Mumuni, among others.

The experiences garnered so far have further shaped her understanding of the craft and the industry. Rather than focusing on the scale of these projects, she speaks more about what each one required from her.

In her words, “I see every role as a learning experience. Each character comes with a different emotional demand, and you have to be willing to go there.”

In some roles, that meant holding back emotion rather than expressing it. In others, it meant allowing vulnerability to show in quiet, almost unnoticeable ways. “I think sometimes the smallest moments are the most powerful,” she adds.

Long before fully settling into acting, Mojoyin also explored storytelling through writing, a part of the creative journey she still holds close.

She recalls being encouraged by someone who recognized her ability to write and urged her not to abandon it.

“Someone once told me to keep writing because I was good at it. That stayed with me.”

But for her, writing was never just about putting stories on paper. It was also about identity.

“I realized, I didn’t just want to write stories. I wanted to see myself in them. I wanted to create characters I could connect to, characters that felt real to me,” she explained.

Interestingly, that desire to see herself reflected in her work has influenced not only her writing but also the way she approaches acting. It informs the kinds of roles she is drawn to and the emotional honesty she tries to bring to every performance.

In many ways, her acting and writing exist side by side, both rooted in the same need to tell truthful, relatable stories.

Speaking about her acting style, she added, “I work instinctively. I don’t chase emotions. I allow it.”

Furthermore, two qualities not always associated with younger actors trying to make an impression are restraint and trust. To Mojoyin, they bond as a philosophy that speaks in her as central principle.

“I want it to feel real. I don’t want people to feel like they’re watching someone act. I want them to believe the character,” she said emphatically.

Additionally, the focus on naturalism comes from her desire to tell stories that feel honest and relatable.

Similarly, she has the skills to perform in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin fluently. In a country as culturally layered as Nigeria, that flexibility allows her to move easily among various types of characters and stories.

According to her, “Language is very important. It changes how a character thinks and how they express themselves.”

Despite all these, she is also currently learning Igbo, further expanding her ability to connect with diverse roles and audiences across different cultural contexts. It is one of the ways she continues to deepen her craft, especially in stories that are rooted in everyday Nigerian experiences.

Aside from language, Mojoyin is also investing in physical skills to strengthen her versatility as an actor. She has begun learning boxing and swimming, seeing them not just as hobbies but as tools that could open up new types of roles.

For her, developing multiple skills is part of being fully prepared for the demands of the profession.

As her career grows, Mojoyin Fadaka is becoming more selective about the roles she takes on. She is clear about what she is not interested in. “I’m not drawn to roles that rely on unnecessary sexualization rather than story. I want characters that have meaning.”

For her, it is important that every role contributes something to the story and challenges her as an actor. “If there’s no growth in the character, I start to question it,” she added.

Like many actors finding their voices, Mojoyin looks up to performers whose work reflect depth and honesty. She mentions Viola Davis and Kehinde Bankole as two of her biggest inspirations.

“I admire Viola Davis for how fearless she is emotionally and Kehinde Bankole for how controlled and grounded her performances are.” She noted that both actresses represent what she hopes to achieve in her own way, a balance between strength and vulnerability.

Having known Nigerian film industry continues to grow, with more platforms, bigger audiences, and increasing global attention, for emerging actors, she believes this presents both opportunity and pressure.

Mojoyin Fadaka is aware of this, but she is careful not to let it define her pace. “One of the biggest challenges is staying consistent. There’s always pressure to do more, to be everywhere, but you have to stay grounded.”

For her, staying grounded means staying focused on the work. “You have to know yourself. If not, it’s easy to get lost trying to meet expectations.”

When she talks about the future, there is no sense of urgency, only clarity. She hopes to take on more complex roles, explore different kinds of stories, and eventually contribute to storytelling beyond acting. “I just want to keep growing. That’s the most important thing for me.”

In many ways, Mojoyin Fadaka’s journey reflects a different kind of success story. It is not loud or rushed. It is careful, thoughtful, and rooted in growth.

At a time when Nollywood is expanding and redefining itself, actors like Mojoyin represent a shift toward more grounded, emotionally aware storytelling.

For now, Mojoyin is focused on the work, one role at a time, allowing each experience to shape her craft. And in an industry that often moves quickly, that quiet consistency may be exactly what sets her apart.

For a better society

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