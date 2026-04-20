High expectations as Prominent Igbo Award, INMA set to hold in Abuja June 19

Momentum is gathering as the Igbo communities across Nigeria converge to confer awards of recognitions on deserving individuals at the forthcoming Igbo Nwere Madu Awards (INMA) taking place at the Merit House in Maitama Abuja, on June 19, 2026.

The award, being spearheaded by the Igbo Prestigious Awards Initiative, will honour individuals in categories such as Governor of the South East of the Year, Best South East Governor in Infrastructural Development and Best Governor in Security.

Others include Outstanding Igbo Persons in Business, Trade & Investment, Politics, Education, Entertainment, Health, Religion, Culture & Tradition, Humanitarian Services/Community Development, Outstanding Igbo person in Public Service, Akuruo-ulo person of the Year, the People’s Person in Igbo Land and Friends of Ndigbo Award.

“To the Glory of God we are set to deliver the Biggest Igbo Award Project. We are set to make a statement that every Igbo Person needs to be celebrated in all ramifications of Life”, the organisers said.

Meanwhile, nominations are ongoing, and can be sent through a WhatsApp message to 08066005802 & 08033544217. The deadline for nominations is May 20th.

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