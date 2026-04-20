Gov Okpebholo celebrates mothers, reaffirms commitment to women-centred governance

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has extended warm greetings to mothers of the Catholic denomination on the occasion of Mother’s Day, recognising their enduring role as the backbone of families and communities.

In a press release made available to the press yesterday through the office of the Press Secretary, Dr Patrick Ebojele, the governor paid tribute to women in all expressions of motherhood — including biological, adoptive, foster, and caregiving roles — noting that their sacrifices continue to shape society in profound ways.

He described mothers as central to the growth and stability of the state, acknowledging their quiet resilience, dedication, and the critical role they play in raising future generations.

Reflecting on his administration’s development priorities, Governor Okpebholo stated that the SHINE Agenda — covering Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education — is designed to improve the quality of life for women and families across the state.

“Our ongoing investments in healthcare, security, and education are aimed at creating safer communities, expanding access to essential services, and ensuring that mothers can raise their children in dignity,” he said.

“We recognise the strength of mothers navigating economic and social challenges. Their perseverance remains a stabilising force within our homes and society. I urge all of us to honour our mothers not only through words, but through meaningful actions, including care, support, and sustained engagement.”

Governor Okpebholo also acknowledged mothers who have lost children and families who continue to grieve, expressing solidarity and noting that their experiences remain part of the shared human story that binds communities together.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to policies that prioritise the welfare, safety, and empowerment of women, underscoring the belief that sustainable development is closely tied to the well-being of mothers and families.

For a better society

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