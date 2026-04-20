April 20, 2026
Trending now

Enugu raises concern over NYSC’s permanent site for orientation camp

NCDMB donates geoscience centre to UNILAG

KingMakers hosts tech fest in Abia, empowers over 150 youths

Gagdi provides succour for constituents, donates N300m to boost education, small businesses

Tributes pour in as Adeleke’s aide lays mother to rest

Gov Okpebholo celebrates mothers, reaffirms commitment to women-centred governance

PINL distributes over N2bn worth of scholarships to 1,500 students in Rivers,…

Osun 2026: Women group stages walk for Oyebamiji, AIO in Ila

Uzodimma calls for stronger regulatory framework on healthcare delivery system

High expectations as Prominent Igbo Award, INMA set to hold in Abuja…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Gov Okpebholo celebrates mothers, reaffirms commitment to women-centred governance

by Peter Anayo0104

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

 

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has extended warm greetings to mothers of the Catholic denomination on the occasion of Mother’s Day, recognising their enduring role as the backbone of families and communities.

In a press release made available to the press yesterday through the office of the Press Secretary, Dr Patrick Ebojele, the governor paid tribute to women in all expressions of motherhood — including biological, adoptive, foster, and caregiving roles — noting that their sacrifices continue to shape society in profound ways.

He described mothers as central to the growth and stability of the state, acknowledging their quiet resilience, dedication, and the critical role they play in raising future generations.

Reflecting on his administration’s development priorities, Governor Okpebholo stated that the SHINE Agenda — covering Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education — is designed to improve the quality of life for women and families across the state.

“Our ongoing investments in healthcare, security, and education are aimed at creating safer communities, expanding access to essential services, and ensuring that mothers can raise their children in dignity,” he said.

“We recognise the strength of mothers navigating economic and social challenges. Their perseverance remains a stabilising force within our homes and society. I urge all of us to honour our mothers not only through words, but through meaningful actions, including care, support, and sustained engagement.”

Governor Okpebholo also acknowledged mothers who have lost children and families who continue to grieve, expressing solidarity and noting that their experiences remain part of the shared human story that binds communities together.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to policies that prioritise the welfare, safety, and empowerment of women, underscoring the belief that sustainable development is closely tied to the well-being of mothers and families.

 

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

AMMC’s Bulldozers Roll Out: Illegal structures targeted for 48-hour demolition in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Glo delivers car, other prizes to subscribers at Ofala festival

Peter Anayo

FG vows to punish illegal miners who killed Police Officer in Niger

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahiscasibomJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişJojobetJojobetvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabet