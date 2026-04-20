Gov Mbah shines at Independent Awards, clinches double honours

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

It was a night of recognition and celebration as Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Independent Newspaper Silver Jubilee Awards, clinching two major honours for his leadership and governance strides.

The high-profile event, organised by the Independent Newspaper Group to commemorate its 25th anniversary in Lagos at the weekend, drew prominent figures from Nigeria’s political, business, and socio-economic spheres, all gathered to celebrate excellence in public service and national development.

In a keenly contested field of 36 state governors, Mbah stood out, earning accolades in two key categories.

He clinched the prestigious Outstanding Governor of the Year award and the Financial Architect Governor of the Year.

Organisers disclosed that the selection process combined public voting with rigorous editorial assessment and jury reviews, ensuring that recipients demonstrated verifiable impact and outstanding performance in office.

“The selection process combined public voting, assessment by a team of jurists, and the organisation’s internal evaluation.

“The awards were designed to celebrate game changers,” the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Steve Omanufeme, disclosed.

Mbah’s emergence, he noted, was both “compelling and unmistakable,” citing his administration’s bold reforms, accelerated infrastructural development, and results-driven governance approach as deciding factors.

Mbah, the organisers also noted, had invested heavily in economic enablers posting superb performance across virtually every sector, while also growing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue from N26.8bn in 2022 ending to N406.77bn in 2025.

Of the said N406.77 billion raked in in 2025, only about 12 per cent came from tax, while the rest came from the optimisation and monetization of hitherto dormant assets, reforms and introduction of technology to plug loopholes and curb sharp practices.

Reacting to the honours, the governor expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians and stakeholders who participated in the transparent selection process, dedicating the awards to his team and the people of Enugu State for their unwavering support.

Represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, Mbah described the recognition as more than symbolic, noting that it affirms a governance philosophy rooted in transparency, innovation, and measurable progress.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to raising the standard of public service delivery and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of the state.

Beyond the glamour of the ceremony, the governor stressed that the awards carry deeper significance, underscoring a growing national acknowledgment of his administration’s impact, for which he was most grateful.

According to him, the recognition also raises the bar for greater performance and sustained excellence.

“We are increasingly challenged by this wave of recognitions across the country and beyond; not only to sustain the tempo of our leadership but to do more, stay ahead, and position Enugu as a benchmark for others,” he said.

Mbah further assured that his administration would continue to roll out legacy projects aimed at driving economic growth and creating opportunities, particularly for the youth.

For a better society

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