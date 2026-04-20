Gagdi provides succour for constituents, donates N300m to boost education, small businesses

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

As part of efforts to intensify effective representation, the member representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam (PKK) Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has donated the sum of N300 million to uplift the standard of education and promote small businesses of the constituents.

Daily Champion reports that the lawmaker accrued N150,000,000 million to settle the WAEC, NECO and JAMB registration for the vulnerable students in PKK constituency.

It was also learned that the petty traders association, especially women within Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam local governments were given N50,000,000,00 million each to boost their businesses.

Gagdi, the chairman House committee on Navy of the 10th Assembly, gave the donations over the weekend at Dengi mini stadium, Kanam LGA.

The cash donations coincided with the unveiling of endorsed aspirants by a group under the auspices of Kanam Progressive People’s Movement (KPPM) ahead of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party’s primaries.

Gagdi who is jostling for a third-term bid to return to the Green chamber of the National Assembly, said, “my third bid is constitutional.”

He assured that if giving another opportunity come 2027, “I will continue doing what I know is best for the constituents have brought a lot of social and economic interventions for the constituency,” Gagdi stated.

Prof Saleh Muhammed who doubled as the leader of Kanam Progressive People’s Movement (KPPM) revealed that over the years the group’s ideology has believed in politics of equity, fairness, justice and accountability.

According to him, “Today, we have gathered here to announce that after a thorough and wide consultation with stakeholders, KPPM has endorsed aspirants ahead of APC primaries.

“As your aware the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s seats is automatic but other positions will go through primaries.

“So therefore, we endorsed Hon. Barji David Bitrus for senator, Plateau central zone, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for membership representing Pankshin,Kanke, and Kanam (PKK) Federal Constituency, Hon. Kalamu Idris Dal for member Plateau State House of Assembly, Dengi Constituency as well as Hon. Buhari Zakari for member Plateau State House of Assembly Kantana Constituency, respectively.”

He further explained that since the inception of democracy in 1999, PKK constituency has never been lucky having a representative like Gagdi.

He charged APC loyalists in PKK constituency to focus on an issues-based campaign and eschwe bitterness as party primaries deepen.

For a better society

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