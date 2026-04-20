FG, Taraba govt sign MoU to establish tourism village

.As Tinubu expresses commitment to diversify economy

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The President Bola Tinubu has expressed the Government’s commitment to diversify the economy through tourism as a means of creating jobs and boosting growth.

President Tinubu represented by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, stated this during the 2026 Nwonyo Traditional Fishing Festival in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He described the festival as a vital platform for community cohesion, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds in the spirit of unity and shared purpose.

He noted that beyond its cultural significance, the festival serves as a springboard for economic opportunities, enhancing tourism and trade.

According to him, the vision of the State Governor, Agbu Kefas aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in leveraging tourism for sustainable development.

Tinubu further stated that the ministry is committed to repositioning festivals like Nwonyo as global tourism destinations.

He added that efforts are underway to secure international recognition for the festival by UNESCO, stressing that cultural festivals are not only expressions of heritage but also key economic drivers

Speaking at the festival, Governor Kefas, said the Nwunyo celebration has endured for generations, serving as a unifying force that continues to bind communities together.

He emphasized that the festival goes beyond the river, representing the history, identity, and heritage of the people.

According to him, his administration has taken deliberate steps to elevate the festival to an international platform, using it as a tool for cultural diplomacy and global engagement.

Governor Kefas described the festival as a catalyst for development, cultural promotion, and community engagement. He said the presence of international dignitaries underscores Taraba State’s safety and readiness for tourism and investment, adding that his administration is working diligently to restore the state’s glory.

He expressed delight at the presence of international dignitaries, particularly the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

He reiterated his commitment to projecting Taraba State to the world, noting that culture and the people remain central to his administration’s agenda.

He added that the turnout of global leaders reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s stability and security under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He assured that Taraba remains peaceful and open to visitors, investors, and tourists from across the globe.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting culture, tourism, and economic growth through the successful hosting of the 2026 Nwonyo International Fishing Festival in Ibi Local Government Area.

He reiterated that Taraba State remains safe, open, and ready for tourism and investment, adding that his administration will continue to work tirelessly to restore the state’s pride and position it prominently on the global map.

“We are restoring the glory of our dear Taraba. Taraba is safe and ready for tourism and investment, and we will continue to work round the clock to ensure that Taraba State keeps moving forward,” the Governor stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Elder statesman General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma represented by Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, commended the Taraba State Government for revitalizing the festival, describing it as a symbol of unity and a platform for building a sustainable economy.

A representative of the President of Ghana highlighted the shared cultural ties between both nations, noting that the festival promotes cultural renewal and revenue generation.

Also speaking, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell congratulated the Taraba State government for revitalizing the festival. He revealed that six cultural troupes from Taraba State are scheduled to visit Grenada in May to participate in Africa Emancipation Day celebrations, describing it as part of efforts to strengthen cultural and economic ties.

He emphasized Grenada’s strong reliance on tourism for economic growth and expressed readiness to collaborate with Taraba State in developing the sector.

The festival, widely regarded as a rich cultural showcase with global appeal, featured a fishing competition where prizes are presented to winners.

A ₦10 million prize to Haruna Saleh Busara, who emerged winner of the Nwonyo Fishing Festival with an impressive catch of 55.5 kilograms.

Samaila Yakubu secured second place with a catch of 52.6 kilograms, earning a ₦3 million award, while Emmanuel Daniel finished third with 18.2 kilograms, receiving ₦2 million respectfully.

Awards were also presented to President Tinubu in recognition of his support.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Government has signed Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy for the development of a tourism village in the state.

The agreement was formalized on Sunday at Harmony Hotel in Takum, Taraba State, marking a significant step toward boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, held in Takum the Minister stated that the initiative aligns with the broader economic agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to diversify Nigeria’s economy.

According to her, the project is part of ongoing efforts to expand the nation’s economic base by leveraging sectors where Nigeria holds comparative advantages, particularly tourism, culture, and the creative industry.

She noted that Taraba State possesses vast tourism potential, highlighting its rich cultural diversity and natural attractions.

Hannatu Musa Musawa also commended the vision of Governor Agbu Kefas, describing it as consistent with the President’s development goals.

She explained that while the state government would take the lead in managing the tourism business, the Federal Government would provide the necessary support to ensure its success.

The Minister further revealed that the MoU was initiated by the President and expressed optimism that implementation would commence before the end of the year.

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